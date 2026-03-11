Sport, Arts and Culture on publication of Draft South African Geographical Names Council Amendment Bill

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Honourable Gayton McKenzie, has approved the publication in the Government Gazette of a notice inviting public comments on the Draft South African Geographical Names Council Amendment Bill, 2026 (the "Draft Bill").

The Draft Bill seeks to amend the South African Geographical Names Council Act, 1998 (Act No. 118 of 1998), in order to strengthen the governance framework of the South African Geographical Names Council (SAGNC), enhance its administrative efficiency, and improve its capacity to fulfil its statutory mandate effectively.

The SAGNC was established under the 1998 Act as a permanent advisory body to advise the Minister responsible for Sport, Arts and Culture on the transformation, standardisation, and management of geographical names in the Republic of South Africa for official purposes.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) has undertaken a thorough legislative review process. Extensive stakeholder consultations were held across all nine provinces from February to May 2025. The Draft Bill incorporates the inputs, comments, and recommendations received during those provincial engagements.

In line with principles of participatory democracy and legislative best practice, members of the public, interested stakeholders, organisations, and all affected parties are invited to submit written comments on the Draft Bill within thirty (30) days from the date of publication of the relevant notice in the Government Gazette.

The Draft Bill is accessible on the official website of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture at www.dsac.gov.za. Copies may also be requested from the Department by contacting sagnc@dsac.gov.za.

All written submissions should include the name, contact details (including telephone number and email address), and organisational affiliation (if applicable) of the submitter. Submissions may be directed to the contact details above or to the relevant provincial Department of Sport, Arts and Culture.

The Department is committed to a transparent and inclusive process that ensures the amended legislation supports the effective transformation and standardisation of geographical names in line with constitutional values.

Enquiries:

Ms Zimasa Velaphi

Head of Communication and Marketing

Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Cell: 072 172 8925

E-mail: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

