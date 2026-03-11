Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo on collaboration between municipalities in Bojanala Platinum District Municipality

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr Sello Seitlholo, has called on Rustenburg and Moses Kotane Local Municipalities under the Bojanala District Municipality, together with Magalies Water, to strengthen collaboration to resolve infrastructure failures and service delivery constraints affecting consistent water supply to communities.

Speaking during a stakeholder meeting held at the Rustenburg Civic Centre Council Chamber on 9 March 2026, the Deputy Minister noted that the meeting took place during National Water Month, a period dedicated to reflecting on water access challenges across the country.

“We commemorate National Water Month because many people in our country still do not have reliable access to water, and our responsibility is to close that gap and ensure that every South African has access to safe and reliable water services.”

The meeting served as a platform to engage stakeholders responsible for water services in the area and to assess the status of ongoing interventions.

Among the issues discussed were bulk water supply disruptions and wastewater management challenges contributing to water pollution in Rustenburg and Moses Kotane Local Municipalities. Deputy Minister Seitlholo called for stronger coordination among stakeholders, improved accountability, and practical, time-bound solutions to restore operational stability across affected systems.

The Deputy Minister also expressed concern about contamination in the Vaalkop Dam due to the widespread proliferation of alien invasive Salvinia plants that have covered almost the entire surface of the dam. He noted that the presence of Salvinia plants significantly disrupts the ecological balance of water resources by blocking sunlight, reducing oxygen levels and damaging aquatic ecosystems, while also complicating water abstraction processes.

Further concerns were raised regarding dysfunctional wastewater treatment works in both Rustenburg and Moses Kotane, which have contributed to declining water quality in the area. The Department has issued notices and directives in terms of the National Water Act to address the discharge of untreated sewage into water resources.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that our water resources are protected and managed properly,” said the Deputy Minister. “When wastewater treatment systems fail and untreated sewage enters our water bodies, it undermines the very resources that communities depend on.”

Operational challenges affecting water supply were also highlighted. The Kortbegrip Reservoir System is currently operating with only one functional pump instead of three, significantly limiting supply capacity. Electricity supply challenges at the Phatsima Pump Station, ongoing since 2023, continue to constrain water distribution operations.

The decommissioning of the Bospoort Reservoir has also placed pressure on the remaining 35-megalitre reservoir, which is unable to meet growing demand. In addition, Bospoort Plant 3 is operating with only three of the required five pumps, resulting in frequent operational failures and reduced supply capacity.

Frequent pipe bursts along the Monakato pump line were also identified as a major challenge, often resulting in water supply disruptions lasting between two and three days. The Tlhabane Reservoir under the Pilanesberg Phase 2 Project also remains non-operational because the Mafenya Pump Station has not yet been energised despite the project having been publicly unveiled.

“These cumulative challenges have resulted in recurring water interruptions, growing frustration among communities, and negative consequences for economic activity and basic service delivery,” said the Deputy Minister.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo further explained that the National Water Act and the Water Services Act clearly define institutional responsibilities in water management. While the Department of Water and Sanitation is responsible for managing water resources and overseeing bulk water supply, local municipalities act as Water Services Authorities responsible for distribution and reticulation.

“Once water is supplied to municipalities, the responsibility for its distribution and management lies with the local authority,” the Deputy Minister said. “Magalies Water provides bulk water in accordance with its licence conditions, but municipalities must ensure that the water reaches households and communities through properly functioning infrastructure.”

During the meeting, stakeholders were urged to present honest and transparent assessments of the state of their infrastructure and operational challenges.

“We cannot solve problems if we do not first acknowledge them,” he said. “This meeting is not about presenting perfect reports. It is about presenting the true situation so that we can work together to find solutions.”

The Deputy Minister also emphasised the importance of addressing sanitation challenges alongside water supply issues.

“Communities are not only affected by water shortages. They are also affected by flooded sewer systems and failing wastewater treatment plants that result in sewage spillages. Sanitation is just as important as water supply.”

Following the discussions, the Deputy Minister directed that a joint task team be established between Rustenburg Local Municipality and Magalies Water to develop a comprehensive plan to ensure sustainable water provision for Rustenburg residents. The task team is expected to provide feedback to the Deputy Minister by Friday, 20 March 2026.

Rustenburg Local Municipality and Magalies Water were also encouraged to further engage on water allocation matters to improve coordination.

Moses Kotane Local Municipality raised concerns regarding ageing infrastructure and vandalism of boreholes, which have contributed to water supply challenges in several areas. In response, the Deputy Minister indicated that Moses Kotane would be considered for inclusion in the Department’s national borehole refurbishment programme aimed at restoring non-functional boreholes.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo concluded by calling for stronger cooperation between municipalities and Magalies Water to ensure that infrastructure projects are implemented efficiently and within agreed timelines.

He emphasised that sustainable solutions require cooperation, accountability and a shared commitment to improving water and sanitation services for communities.

