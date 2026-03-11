Premier Lazarus Mokgosi approves extension of Director General’s employment contract

Premier of the North West Province, Mr Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, has extended the term of office of the Director General, Mr Mosweu Paul Mogotlhe. The five-year employment contract, which was due to end on 31 March 2026, has been extended by a further three years until 31 March 2029.

Premier Mokgosi’s decision to extend the Director General’s employment contract follows an assessment of the critical role played by the Office of the Premier in strengthening the capacity of the provincial administration, coordinating efforts to accelerate service delivery and maintaining stability within the administration.

This decision is within the Premier’s constitutional and legislative authority as the Executive Authority of the Office of the Premier to ensure the effective functioning of the provincial government.

Premier Mokgosi has expressed his satisfaction with the Director General’s performance, emphasising that his firm leadership and commitment to effective governance have steadily strengthened the Provincial Administration and the Office of the Premier’s capacity to coordinate and monitor the implementation of the provincial government’s priorities.

“The extension of the Director General’s contract will not only ensure continuity in leadership and stability within the North West Provincial Government administration but will contribute a great deal towards enhancing the provincial government’s ability to serve our communities,” said Premier Mokgosi, who wished Mr Mogotlhe well in the continued execution of his strategic responsibilities.

