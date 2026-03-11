Gauteng Roads and Transport discontinues over sixty taxis in stop-and-search operations

The Gauteng Provincial Government’s efforts to strengthen road safety and law enforcement continued through various high-impact stop-and-search operations led by the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI), in collaboration with officers from the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

GTI operations form part of a coordinated strategy to improve visibility, tackle lawlessness, combat criminal activity and enhance compliance with traffic legislation, particularly within the public transport sector.

During the week of 01 to 08 March 2026, intensified enforcement operations were conducted across various cities, including Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane. These operations strategically targeted major public and scholar transport corridors identified as high-risk.

The operations resulted in the following enforcement actions:

GTI officers discontinued sixty-six (66) minibus taxis, with five (5) impounded for failure to meet essential road safety requirements

An additional ninety-five (95) private vehicles were issued with discontinue notices

Officers identified various vehicle defects including faulty braking systems, worn tyres, broken headlights, defective brake lights or indicators and cracked windscreens, all of which pose serious risks to road users.

The officers also issued infringement notices to non-compliant public transport operators:

More than one thousand (1000) manual infringement notices were issued

One thousand three hundred and eight (1 308) electronic infringement notices were processed using the Inspectorate’s advanced e-Force devices

Non-compliance identified during the operations included:

Two hundred and eighty-nine (289) minibus taxi operators found driving without valid licences

One hundred and thirty-nine (139) minibuses operating without valid licence discs

GTI officers also attended to serious offences resulting in eleven (11) arrests:

Ten (10) drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol

One (1) driver was arrested for reckless and negligent driving

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Ms Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, commended the Inspectorate for its consistent and proactive enforcement approach. She also expressed disappointment in those who continue to disregard the law and endanger lives on the province’s roads.

“The work of the GTI must be commended and serves as a demonstration of our unwavering commitment to safer roads and accountable public transport operations. We will continue to intensify enforcement to ensure that vehicles operating on our public roads are roadworthy and that operators comply fully with traffic laws,” she said.

The MEC reiterated that the safety of all road users remains the provincial government’s top priority.

She further stated that stop-and-search operations by the Inspectorate will remain a key pillar of the province’s road safety and law enforcement programme.

“Through sustained visibility and decisive action, the Department continues to reinforce the message that lawlessness on Gauteng’s roads will not be tolerated,” she added.

