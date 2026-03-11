National Prosecuting Authority briefs media on strategic direction and priorities, 12 Mar
The National Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv. Andy Mothibi will host a media briefing to outline the strategic direction and priorities of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
This engagement will mark Adv. Mothibi’s first formal media briefing in his capacity as Head of the NPA. During the briefing, he will share his vision for the organisation and reflect on the NPA’s role as a key institution in strengthening the rule of law and advancing the fight against crime and corruption in South Africa.
The briefing will also provide an overview of the NPA’s strategic priorities, including the implementation of the “Quick Wins Action Plan”, as well as other key initiatives aimed at strengthening prosecutorial capacity, improving case finalisation rates, and addressing priority crimes affecting communities across the country.
Members of the media will also have an opportunity to pose questions following the presentation.
Briefing details:
- Date: Thursday, 12 March 2026
- Time: 10h00
- Venue: GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Francis Baard, Hatfield, Pretoria
Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance using the contact details below:
Enquiries:
Phindi Mjonondwane
Cell: 083 402 4787
E-mail: hmjonondwane@npa.gov.za
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.