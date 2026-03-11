Minister Maropene Ramokgopa leads Community Outreach Programme in the Msunduzi Local Municipality, 10 Mar

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Ms Maropene Ramokgopa, together with the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Mr Siboniso Duma, will lead a Community Outreach Programme in the Msunduzi Local Municipality, KwaZulu-Natal Province, on Tuesday 10 March 2026.

The outreach programme forms part of government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen community engagement and social mobilisation in support of the National Development Plan (NDP): Vision 2030. The initiative aims to reinforce collaboration between government and community leadership structures to accelerate inclusive development and improve service delivery outcomes.

The engagement will bring together traditional and religious leaders from the uMgungundlovu District Municipality to deliberate on collaborative approaches to advancing rural livelihoods protection, improving road safety, strengthening social cohesion, and promoting active citizenship.

Through this engagement, government continues to deepen partnerships with community leadership structures and stakeholders to translate national development priorities into practical local action. The outreach programme will also create a platform for leaders to share insights, identify community challenges and explore coordinated responses to socio-economic issues affecting rural and peri-urban communities.

Traditional and religious leaders play a critical role in communities, shaping behavioural norms, mediating disputes, strengthening social cohesion and influencing community responses to public policy interventions. Their participation is therefore essential in strengthening the link between government programmes and community implementation.

By engaging directly with traditional and religious leadership, government seeks to build stronger partnerships that support community resilience, strengthen accountability, and advance the collective vision of a more inclusive and prosperous South Africa.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 March 2026

Engagement with Religious Leaders

Time: 09h00

Venue: Umsunduzi Municipality Council Chambers

Engagement with Traditional Leaders

Time: 11h00

Venue: UMgungundlovu District Municipality Chambers

