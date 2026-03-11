Deputy Minister Mr Alvin Botes attends reception hosted at St James’ Palace to commemorate Commonwealth Day, 9 Mar

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, will lead a South African delegation to the 26th Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Minister Meeting (CFAMM) Retreat and Ministerial Meeting, taking place at Lancaster House in London on 8 March 2026.

Deputy-Minister Botes will also attend the reception hosted at St James’ Palace to commemorate Commonwealth Day on Monday, 9 March 2026. This year’s Commonwealth Day theme is Unlocking opportunities together for a prosperous Commonwealth, and it highlights how the 56 Commonwealth members, including Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and the Americas, Europe, and the Pacific, can rally together to unlock opportunities that can deliver shared and lasting prosperity for all the members of the Commonwealth family. The reception will follow a commemorative service at Westminster Abbey.

The Ministerial Retreat will be held on the morning of 8 March 2026, under the theme The Commonwealth at a Moment of Strategic Opportunity and will consider the strategic direction of the Commonwealth in the current geopolitical environment.

The CFAMM will take place on the afternoon of 8 March 2026 and will include consideration of Commonwealth reform initiatives, membership of the Commonwealth and preparations for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2026.

Furthermore, the Retreat theme also aligns with the CHOGM 2026 theme, Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth. CHOGM 2026 will take place in Antigua and Barbuda, from 3 to 4 November 2026.

South Africa believes that the Commonwealth must remain at the forefront of the struggle for the advancement and promotion of sustainable development, human rights and fundamental freedoms, gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Deputy Minister Botes will be accompanied by Senior Officials of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

