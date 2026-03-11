Deputy President Paul Mashatile and Minister Mzwanele Nyhontso hand over land and title deeds to Schulk Marhiqa CPA, 13 Mar

The Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr. Paul Mashatile, along with the Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development, Mr. Mzwanele Nyhontso, will hand over title deeds to the Mtshoeni/Mtsweni family, also known as the Schulk Marhiqa Communal Property Association (CPA), on Friday, 13 March 2026 in the Govan Mbeki Local Municipality, Mpumalanga province.

The title deeds that will be issued to the family claimants are for the two Grootvlei 293 IS Farm properties divided into Portion 24 and 26. The properties are owned by the land claimants through the Schulk Marhiqa CPA. The claimant family lived on the subject properties in the early 1700s.

The land parcels claimed by the claimant family measures 627 hectares. They are situated within the Govan Mbeki Local Municipality’s jurisdiction. The claim was lodged by Schulk Ngazimbi Marhiqa Mtshoeni on behalf of the affected families. This claim was lodged before the old order claims cut-off date of 31 December 1998, as set out in the Restitution of Land Rights Act. The Mtshoeni/Mtsweni family land claim comprises 18 households and 86 beneficiaries.

For three decades, the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights has been at the forefront of South Africa’s transformation journey, restoring dignity through restitution. Every restored hectare, every handed-over title deed, and every resolved claim is a step towards justice, a tangible symbol of government’s commitment to healing historical wounds and rebuilding a just, equitable South Africa.

The Commission’s work demonstrates that land restitution is more than compensation, it is the restoration of identity, belonging, and opportunity.

Members of the media are invited to cover the event as follows:

Date: 13 March 2026

Venue: Grootvlei Farm, Tritchardt (Secunda)

Time: 09:00

