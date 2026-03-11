Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses Eastern Cape Traditional Leaders Summit, 10 Mar

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will this afternoon, 10 March 2026, deliver a keynote address virtually at the Eastern Cape Traditional Leaders Summit taking place from 10-11 March 2026 at the East London ICC, Eastern Cape Province.

The Eastern Cape Traditional Leaders Summit has been convened as a platform where challenges facing the Traditional Leadership Institution in discharging their constitutional and customary obligation and strategies to strengthen positioning of the institution in working closely with government will be deliberated, with a view to providing practical solutions for the betterment of the lives of communities in the areas under Traditional Leadership.

A couple of weeks ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the official Opening of the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders in Parliament, Cape Town, where he stressed the importance of the institution of Traditional Leadership in the history, presence and future of South Africa as a united, democratic and prosperous country, in the service of its citizens.

The President has delegated the Deputy President to work closely with Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders in addressing issues that they have raised, including Government support to the institution; social ills confronting their communities; interface of Traditional Leadership with Local and Provincial Government; local economic development and job opportunities for Traditional Communities.

Details of the virtual address are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 March 2026

Time: 12h30

Venue: East London ICC, Eastern Cape Province

