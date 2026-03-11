Deputy Minister Narend Singh visits Pretoria Zoo during National Gardens Week, 10 Mar

Next Tuesday, 10 March 2026, Deputy Minister in the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, Narend Singh, will visit the National Zoological (Pretoria Zoo) for National Gardens Week 2026.

National Gardens Week 2026 builds on the momentum of last year’s debut, which saw more than 126,000 South Africans step into SANBI’s 11 national botanical and two zoological gardens to reconnect with nature, families, and local communities. This year, the celebration returns with a renewed invitation to explore South Africa’s extraordinary biodiversity under the theme: “Your free passport to nature: celebrate, restore, and protect all life.”

The South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) invites you to celebrate, restore and protect life in nature. With the support of DFFE, 25 schools with 3000 leaners will be transported for the duration of the National Gardens Week, 9 – 13 March 2026.

1. Activities at Pretoria Zoo will include the following:

Walk to the lawn area with children’s interactions – stop at the enclosure for a briefing on Vulture programme. Proceed to the stations where children are interacting with partners including Bird Life, City of Tshwane, DFFE and Rand Water.

Walk / Golf cart to Aquarium area

Golf cart to cable car, children’s play area, Flamingo terrace and then drive to Biobank via Stormy Bay

Short visit to Biobank and depart for Pretoria NBG

PTA Zoo Details:

Date: Tuesday, 10 March 2026

Time: 09:00 for 11:30AM

Location: National Zoological Garden, 232 Boom Street, Daspoort 319-Jr, Pretoria, 2001

