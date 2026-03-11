Big Rock Creek’s 6th Annual Spring Boutique is A Family-Friendly Celebration of Community & Creativity

WI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Rock Creek is delighted to announce its much‑anticipated Spring Boutique, returning March 28–29, 2026, celebrating the arrival of spring with fun, shopping, seasonal traditions, and community spirit. The boutique will run 10:00 AM–3:00 PM on Saturday and 11:00 AM–3:00 PM on Sunday, with special Easter Brunch seatings at 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM on Saturday.What Inspired the Spring Boutique — and What Makes It UniqueOriginally one of Big Rock Creek’s first signature events, the Spring Boutique was the brainchild of Becky Lindblom and Teresa Hansen, inspired by their shared love of shopping and community celebration. What began as a simple spring market has grown into a beloved seasonal tradition that blends creativity, family fun, and memorable experiences. In addition to the charming vendor marketplace, the boutique’s setting offers professional photos with live bunnies and ducks, adding a whimsical and unique touch that sets the event apart from other area spring markets.Standout Experiences Await AttendeesGuests at the Spring Boutique can expect a lively weekend filled with activities for all ages:Vendor Marketplace: Over 40 local artisans, makers, and small businesses will showcase unique crafts, gifts, and spring products inside the rustic Big Rock Creek barn.Easter Egg Hunts: A classic kids’ egg hunt and a fun adult egg hunt offer playful competition and hidden surprises around the property.Easter Brunch with the Easter Bunny: Families can reserve a seat for a festive brunch experience complete with visits from the Easter Bunny (Saturday only).Professional Spring Photos: Attendees can capture keepsake photos with live bunnies and ducks — perfect for holiday cards or family mementos.These experiences — combined with the warm, inviting ambiance of Big Rock Creek — make the Spring Boutique more than a market; it’s a seasonal celebration that brings the community together.A Cornerstone of Big Rock Creek’s Year‑Round Event VisionThe Spring Boutique reflects Big Rock Creek’s broader commitment to creating meaningful, memorable events throughout the year. From seasonal gatherings like Miracle at Big Rock in winter to summer music nights and artisan expos, Big Rock Creek aims to offer activities that foster connection, creativity, and celebration among guests and local families alike. The Spring Boutique continues that tradition by providing an event that blends holiday charm, outdoor beauty, and community engagement.Tickets, Costs & Event DetailsDates & Times: March 28–29, 2026; Saturday 10:00 AM–3:00 PM, Sunday 11:00 AM–3:00 PM.Easter Brunch: Saturday seatings at 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM.Admission: $5–$10 per person.Event Page & Tickets: Tickets and more details are available at the Spring Boutique ticket page: https://tickets.bigrockcreekwi.com/springboutiquephotos/en-us/home Whether visitors come for the festive brunch, treasure hunt through artisan stalls, or professional spring photos, the Spring Boutique at Big Rock Creek offers an unforgettable seasonal kickoff for families and friends.

