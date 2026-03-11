FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 10, 2026

Supreme Court of Maryland holds off-site oral arguments at Harford Community College, Chesapeake Welcome Center

BEL AIR, Md. – On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, the Supreme Court of Maryland held oral arguments before more than 200 high school and college students at Harford Community College’s Chesapeake Welcome Center auditorium. The Supreme Court of Maryland holds off-site oral arguments at secondary or post-secondary educational institutions twice per term year at geographically diverse locations.

“By holding off-site oral arguments, the Supreme Court of Maryland can provide students, teachers, and community members with a valuable opportunity to witness the judicial system first-hand,” said Chief Justice Matthew J. Fader, Supreme Court of Maryland. “These off-site oral arguments increase civics education and the public’s understanding of how the courts operate, in turn advancing our mission to provide fair, efficient, and effective justice for all. On behalf of the court, I thank Harford Community College President Dr. Theresa B. Felder and Harford County Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Dyann R. Mack and their staffs for their support of this program, which brings civics education directly to students and the community.”

Students from ten Harford County public high schools attended, including Aberdeen, Bel Air, C. Milton Wright, Edgewood, Fallston, Harford Technical, Havre de Grace, Joppatowne, North Harford, and Patterson Mill high schools. Harford Community College students in the paralegal and political science programs also attended the oral arguments.

“Holding the Supreme Court of Maryland’s oral arguments in the community at local schools and educational institutions goes a long way towards furthering the Judiciary’s public awareness and public education goals,” said Justice Angela M. Eaves, Supreme Court of Maryland, who represents the Second Appellate Judicial Circuit, which includes Baltimore and Harford counties. “It is important that students have civics education opportunities and bringing the court from Annapolis and directly to them is a unique and hands-on experience, from seeing live oral arguments to interacting with the justices in the question-and-answer session.”

After oral arguments were heard, the college and local high school students participated in a question-and-answer session with the justices covering topics such as judicial procedures, their paths to the bench, and educational advice for aspiring jurists.

“It is a privilege to welcome the Supreme Court of Maryland to Harford Community College,” said Harford Community College President Dr. Theresa B. Felder. “Observing oral arguments firsthand brings the judicial process to life in a meaningful and accessible way. This experience reinforces the importance of civic engagement, informed dialogue, and constitutional understanding. For our students, this is more than an event – it is experiential learning at the highest level. For our community, it reflects our shared commitment to education, democracy, and public service.”

“Watching the Supreme Court of Maryland in action and then engage directly with the justices is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students,” said Dr. Dyann Mack, Interim Superintendent, Harford County Public Schools. “Events and opportunities like these are why we work to connect students to the world beyond the classroom. I am incredibly grateful for the team that made this remarkable civics lesson possible, and we are honored to be part of an event that brings this kind of real-world learning directly to our students.”

The Supreme Court of Maryland heard oral argument in two cases, Sugarloaf Alliance v. Frederick County, Maryland, and Andrew Campbell Founds v. State of Maryland. In Sugarloaf Alliance v. Frederick County, Maryland, No. 32, Sept. Term, 2025, the court is considering whether, in a Maryland Public Information Act (MPIA) case, the circuit court can reduce the attorney’s fees incurred by the successful requestor in pursuing disclosure of information. In Andrew Campbell Founds v. State of Maryland, No. 48, Sept. Term, 2025, the court is considering whether the circuit court properly issued a warrant for the search of a property based upon evidence found by the police during a warrantless protective sweep of the same property.

The Supreme Court’s off-site oral arguments are made possible by the Amended Administrative Order on the Supreme Court of Maryland Sitting Temporarily Outside of the City of Annapolis. The justice from the host circuit selects the educational institution to hold oral arguments, with the approval of the full Supreme Court.

The Appellate Court of Maryland also holds oral arguments outside of Annapolis and has traditionally held one day of oral arguments at University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law in the fall and at University of Baltimore School of Law in the spring. However, new legislation approved by the Maryland General Assembly in 2025, HB 786, authorizes the Appellate Court of Maryland to hold sessions at secondary and post-secondary educational institutions in Maryland, as designated by the chief judge of the Appellate Court of Maryland.

