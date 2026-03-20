Japanese-produced Korean ballad showcasing a growing Korean cultural footprint

Amber x Stilt "I'm with you" artwork

Japanese singer Amber has partnered with a Tokyo-based music producer Stilt and a Korean songwriter SW Park to produce her debut single “I’m with you”.

As life goes on, our understanding of love can lose its shine and become dilapidated and murky. In this regard, these lyrics set a high bar for love that others and I can take an inspiration from” — Stilt

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japanese singer Amber has collaborated with a music producer Stilt and a songwriter from Korea SW Park to produce her debut single “I’m with you”. The slow and traditional track features Korean-language lyrics weaved around supportive love of a woman to a man who is lost like a ship among rocks. The woman wants to be a lighthouse for him, saving him from cold rain, wind, and rocks, however it is not clear how the man will respond. While the project was originally conceived several years ago, it only came to fruition in early 2026 due to logistical difficulties.

Amber is a newcomer to the music scene, although she has participated in smaller musical projects before. She has lived in Korea and speaks Korean fluently. She took on this project as it allowed her to make an impact with her innate talent.

Stilt has been producing contemporary instrumental music since 2021, but this is his first time participating in creating a fully-fledged ballad song with lyrics. He has developed a keen interest in Korea through Korean dramas, and lived in Korea from 2016 to 2022, but has since moved to Japan. He is particularly inspired by the lyrics for this song. “As life goes on, our understanding of love can lose its shine and become dilapidated and murky. In this regard, these lyrics set a high bar for love that others and I can take an inspiration from”, Stilt said in a statement.

The track is being released by a Korean publishing company “Muze platform” and is available on all major online streaming platforms.



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