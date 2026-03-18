Mechael Sisters Appointed Ambassadors for Peace by the Universal Peace Federation in Affiliation with the United Nations

Ambassadors For Peace Farrah and Tamara Mechael appear together at the Recording Academy, representing their work in music, advocacy, and cultural engagement. Ambassador Farrah Mechael poses in a studio setting, showcasing her presence as an international recording artist and performer. Ambassador Tamara Mechael: songwriter, author, and advocate. Ambassador Farrah Mechael: a vocalist, advocate, and public figure. Ambassador Tamara Mechael in a stylized portrait featuring a gold headpiece, highlighting her creative identity as a songwriter and visual artist.

Sisters Farrah and Tamara Mechael have been formally appointed as Ambassadors for Peace by the Universal Peace Federation in affiliation with the United Nations

We believe music is the universal language and one of the most powerful tools for unity. This appointment supports our mission to use our platforms for peace and healing.” — Farrah Mechael

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Los Angeles-based artists and advocates, first-generation Chaldean-American sisters Farrah and Tamara Mechael, have been formally recognized on an international level following their appointments as Ambassadors for Peace by the Universal Peace Federation in affiliation with the United Nations.The Universal Peace Federation is an international organization affiliated with the United Nations, with a presence in over 160 countries and a mission focused on advancing peace through global cooperation.The appointments recognize the sisters’ sustained work at the intersection of music, mental health advocacy, youth education, and humanitarian service. Their documented impact includes suicide-prevention conversations during a multi-city U.S. tour, arts-based education initiatives for underserved communities, autism-spectrum music instruction, ESL education, and faith based outreach programs. Together, their work highlights how music and leadership can be used as tools for peace on a global scale.Both artists bring established industry credibility to their advocacy, including chart topping success, high-profile performances, and contributions to GRAMMY-nominated work. In addition to their creative careers, the sisters have represented American musicians in conversations surrounding creative rights and advocacy through their work with the Recording Academy, engaging with senior government leaders and congressional offices, including those of Laura Friedman and Adam Schiff.Rooted in their Christian Middle Eastern heritage, the sisters cite faith, unity, and service as central to their lifelong commitment to the Universal Peace Federation’s mission of fostering peace through music, education, and cultural engagement.The appointments will be formally conferred during an in-person ceremony at an upcoming Peace Gala hosted in Southwest Florida, where the sisters will receive official certificates recognizing their designation as Ambassadors for Peace. The gala brings together international leaders, diplomats, faith representatives, and influential cultural figures from around the world, and will feature a special musical performance by Farrah Mechael spanning classical, jazz, and operatic repertoire.The appointments were nominated by Dr. Jeremy McNally of Relief Alliance/Wealth Strategy Media and Mr. Nasser Zomorod of the Universal Peace Federation. As newly appointed Ambassadors for Peace, Farrah and Tamara Mechael are committed to continuing their work using music as a tool for peace worldwide.Farrah and Tamara Mechael are Los Angeles-based music creators and advocates whose work blends artistic expression with humanitarian outreach. Recently appointed Ambassadors for Peace by the Universal Peace Federation in affiliation with the United Nations, the sisters use music, education, and cultural engagement to promote peace, unity, and understanding around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.