Councilmember Andrew Friedson Announces Montgomery County to be First Jurisdiction in Region to Join COG Local Food Procurement Challenge

October 3 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Andrew Friedson

Campaign to highlight regional resilience despite federal uncertainty

At the leadership of Councilmember Andrew Friedson, the Montgomery County Council today introduced a resolution to make Montgomery County the first county in the region to join the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments (COG) Local Food Procurement Challenge. Friedson serves as chair of the COG Farm Policy Committee.

“The Washington, D.C. region is facing challenges that range from unstable funding to changing market conditions and increasing pressure on household budgets. But despite the mounting uncertainty, local governments have a real opportunity here to show their resilience,” Councilmember Andrew Friedson said. “If we work together and shift even a modest portion of the food dollars we already spend toward local and regional food, we can make a measurable difference – for our economy, our communities and our environment. That is something worth fighting for and something Montgomery County can be proud to lead on.”

The goal of the COG Local Food Procurement Challenge is straight forward – for local jurisdictions to use the purchasing power they already have to invest more intentionally in local and regional food systems. As part of the challenge, each jurisdiction will designate a Local Food Investment point person to coordinate internally with departments and agencies. The point person will serve as the main contact, and support data collection and reporting. The FARM Local Food Procurement Community of Practice, led by experts like Sara Hoverter from Georgetown Law’s O’Neill Institute, will offer peer learning, best practices and practical technical assistance to support implementation and track progress.

“Local governments have a critical role in building the long-term resilience of our regional food supply chain. By increasing market opportunities for small, local farms and food businesses and expanding the availability of locally grown food for residents today, we are also strengthening our food system in preparation for future challenges. Collective leadership across jurisdictions is how we will transform food security for the entire region,” said Heather Bruskin, director of the Montgomery County Office of Food Systems Resilience.

The launch of the Local Food Procurement Challenge coincides with the recent release of a Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for Montgomery County’s Food Aggregation Grant Program, where the County government is soliciting applications from local food aggregation and distribution companies with experience supporting small farmers to establish and operate a regional food aggregation and distribution facility in Montgomery County. The facility would serve wholesale markets – both public and private – including schools, senior centers, hospitals, food banks and correctional facilities. The NOFO would make $550,000 available for a single award to support startup costs, facility construction or retrofitting, early operations and initial food purchasing. The anticipated performance period runs for four years, from June 30, 2026, through June 30, 2030.

“Agriculture is the number one industry in both Maryland and Virginia, but it is a sector that we do not always associate with metropolitan Washington. As we work to further strengthen economic development in the region, the Local Food Procurement Challenge is a great way for us to boost our food, farm and related businesses. We are excited to see Montgomery County take this first step,” COG Executive Director Clark Mercer said.

The COG Local Food Procurement Challenge has the support of community organizations that serve residents across Montgomery County:

“Local food procurement is about more than where food comes from; it is about strengthening the entire ecosystem that supports our community,” said Craig Rice, CEO of Manna Food. “When Montgomery County invests in locally and regionally produced food, we help farmers stay viable, reduce environmental impacts, and ensure families have access to fresh, nutritious food. At Manna, we see every day how important reliable access to healthy food is for our neighbors, and the Local Food Procurement Challenge is an important step toward building a more resilient food system that supports both local producers and the families who depend on it.”

“Prioritizing locally grown food in public purchasing strengthens farmers while expanding access to fresh, nutritious food for Montgomery County residents. The Local Food Procurement Challenge helps ensure that public dollars support local agriculture including many immigrant and diverse producers, and AfriThrive sees firsthand how those investments benefit both farmers and families across our county,” said Dr. Truphena M. Choti, founder and CEO of AfriThrive.

Find more information about the COG resolution here. Learn more about the NOFO.

