Montgomery County Council Committee Meetings on March 11, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Committees will review the Fiscal Year 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Program, legislation to amend the length of Service Awards Program for Fire and Rescue Services Volunteers, and review the County Values Act

The Public Safety (PS) Committee will meet on Wednesday, March 11 at 1 p.m. to review Bill 11-26, Fire and Rescue Services - Length of Service Awards Program for Volunteers – Amendments.

The members of the PS Committee include Chair Sidney Katz and Councilmembers Dawn Luedtke and Kristin Mink.

The joint Government Operations and Fiscal Policy (GO) and PS Committee will meet at 1:30 p.m. to review the Fiscal year (FY) 2027-2032 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) for the County Life Cycle Replacement Project and the Public Safety System Modernization Project. In addition, the committee will review Bill 3-26, Administration - Immigration Enforcement Guidance – Required, also known as the County Values Act.

The members of the GO Committee include Chair Kate Stewart and Councilmembers Shebra Evans and Katz.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Bill 11-26, Fire and Rescue Services - Length of Service Awards Program for Volunteers - Amendments

Review: The PS Committee will review Bill 11-26, Fire and Rescue Services - Length of Service Awards Program for Volunteers – Amendments, which would increase length of service benefits to certain local fire and rescue department volunteers.

Bill 11-26 would implement two, four percent Length of Service Award Program (LOSAP) payment increases for certain volunteer fire and rescue members in accordance with the currently effective 2023-2026 Memorandum of Agreement between the County and the Montgomery County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association (MCVFRA). The first increase is retroactive to monthly LOSAP payments made since July 2024, and the second increase is retroactive to payments made since July 2025. Both increases are ongoing and apply to eligible volunteers currently receiving LOSAP benefits.

The lead sponsor of Bill 11-26 is the Council President at the request of the County Executive. Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles is a cosponsor of Bill 11-26. A public hearing is scheduled for March 10.

FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) - General Government - County Radio Life Cycle Replacement

Review: The joint GO and PS Committee will review the more than $13 million FY27-32 CIP for the County Radio Life Cycle Replacement Project, which represents a decrease of more than $17.8 million, or 57 percent, from the Approved FY25-30 CIP. This program provides for the phased replacement of voice radio systems, used by the County's first responder agencies, that have reached the end of their expected 10-year service life. The radios that the County has been replacing were purchased in 2011 and reached their end of service life in 2021. According to the County Executive, an estimated 1,204 voice radio systems that are beyond their service will still be in use as of FY27.

FY27-32 Capital Improvements Program (CIP) - General Government - Public Safety System Modernization

Review: The joint GO and PS Committee will review the pending close out of the Public Safety System Modernization Project, which was an umbrella project with several public safety-related subprojects. The subprojects included replacement of the Computer Aided Dispatch, public safety radios, replacement of the public safety radio system, and the Law Enforcement Records Management System Project. The Law Enforcement Records Management System Project has been shifted to a stand-alone project within the Police Enterprise RMS Project. All other projects have been completed.

Bill 3-26, Administration - Immigration Enforcement Guidance - Required (The County Values Act)

Review: The joint GO and PS Committee will review Bill 3-26, Administration - Immigration Enforcement Guidance – Required, also known as the County Values Act, which would require the County Executive to develop and publish certain guidance related to immigration enforcement action at County facilities. Additionally, the bill would require County departments to adopt certain policies consistent with the Executive’s guidance and limit access to certain areas for immigration enforcement, subject to certain conditions.

The purpose of this bill is to establish a County law that governs interactions with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on County property and in County facilities. The bill seeks to reaffirm the County’s values of equity, inclusiveness, dignity and justice and to maintain community trust by clearly separating County services from federal immigration enforcement.

Bill 3-26 would mandate that all County facilities require a judicial warrant to allow federal ICE entry to any areas not open to the general public, post clear signage barring ICE from those areas, and provide staff training. It also prohibits any immigration enforcement activities in County parking lots, garages and vacant lots; requires County staff to report such activities and install blockades to such areas where appropriate; and mandates that the County post a signage template for optional use by private businesses.

The lead sponsor of Bill 3-26 is Councilmember Mink. Councilmembers Stewart, Will Jawando, Andrew Friedson, Evans, Sayles and Glass and Council Vice President Marilyn Balcombe are cosponsors of Bill 3-26.

