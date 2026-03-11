Shepherd Ventures III Featured at the C3 'Davos of Healthcare' Silicon Valley Summit

Shepherd Ventures III venture capital fund

Our participation aligns perfectly with our mission: backing teams who know how to navigate uncertainty, steer through necessary pivots, and stay unified all the way to a profitable liquidity event.” — George Kenney, Co-managing Partner

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shepherd Ventures III is proud to announce its featured participation in the C3 Davos of Healthcare™ Silicon Valley Summit, a premier gathering of global healthcare innovators, investors, and industry leaders, to be held April 27, 2026 at the Plug and Play Tech Center in Sunnyvale, California. C3 convenes senior healthcare leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators to accelerate scalable solutions that reduce costs and improve outcomes worldwide.

As part of the event, Shepherd Ventures III and its portfolio companies will participate as partners in multiple high‑impact roles:

FEATURED FUND IN THE VENTURE CAPITAL PAVILION

Shepherd Ventures III will be one of the summit’s featured funds, recognized for its unique, team‑centric investment methodology and exceptional track record of founder exits. Investors and partners will have the opportunity to meet with founders of several portfolio companies and members of the Shepherd Ventures III leadership team to discuss:

· Current investment opportunities

· Portfolio successes

· Partnership opportunities

FEATURED SESSION FOR INVESTORS: "THE FOUNDING TEAM AS AN ASSET CLASS"

Shepherd Ventures III portfolio companies will be the subject of a spotlight session, showcasing the fund’s innovative approach to underwriting teams rather than static plans. The audience consists of

· Venture capital and individual growth equity investors

· Strategic healthcare operators and health systems

· Corporate innovation leaders

Each portfolio leadership team will “pitch” this exclusive audience. Summit attendees will gain insight into why the fund has selected these teams and why the fund will lead their commercialization round.

CURATED INTRODUCTIONS

Fund portfolio companies will receive:

· Complimentary summit passes for company representatives

· Company logo included in official summit program, C3 website, and select digital materials

· Verbal acknowledgment during relevant sessions

· Targeted introductions to relevant investors, health systems, and partners

· Opportunity to participate in off-stage conversations that drive commercial and investment outcomes

PITCH COMPETITION FOR KING FAISAL HOSPITAL IN SAUDI ARABIA

Each Shepherd Venture III portfolio company is eligible for the official C3 Pitch Competition taking place during the Silicon Valley Summit. The Pitch Competition will feature a presentation to a panel of global healthcare leaders, investors, and operators. The winning startup will be invited into a Proof of Concept (PoC) program with King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC), one of the world’s leading academic medical institutions. The PoC opportunity may include:

· Clinical validation

· Pilot deployment

· Potential pathway toward broader commercial collaboration

PANEL PARTICIPATION: "THE ROLE OF VCS, ANGELS AND PRIVATE FOUNDATIONS IN SHAPING THE NEXT WAVE OF HEALTH INNOVATION"

Co‑Managing Partner Robert Steven Kramarz will join a select panel of leading investors and venture capitalists to discuss one of the summit’s core themes: how to identify, support, and scale companies that must pivot to reach profitability and exit. The discussion will focus on real‑world strategies for guiding founders through major directional shifts—an area in which Shepherd Ventures III has built deep expertise.

“We are honored to be featured at the C3 Davos of Healthcare Silicon Valley Summit,” said George Kenney, Co‑Managing Partner of Shepherd Ventures III. “This event is a rare convergence of global healthcare leadership and forward‑thinking investment strategy. Our participation aligns perfectly with our mission: backing extraordinary teams who know how to navigate uncertainty, steer through necessary pivots, and stay unified all the way to a profitable liquidity event.”

Mr. Kramarz added, “The summit provides a powerful platform to share our belief that the greatest determinant of venture success is not its plan but the strength and adaptability of the team behind it. We invest in people first,” added Kramarz. “This partnership with C3 enables us to continue backing teams at precisely the moments when thoughtful guidance and strategic capital make the biggest difference.”

As Shepherd Ventures III continues to expand its portfolio, the strategic visibility and relationships forged at the C3 summit will accelerate its ongoing work to support founding teams who can deliver exceptional outcomes for investors.

ABOUT C3 "DAVOS OF HEALTHCARE" SUMMITS

C3 International has been a preeminent non-governmental organization promoting bilateral relations between the Middle East and the West. C3 stands for Community, Collaboration, and Commerce. The C3 Summit (held annually in New York) is an official side meeting of the UN General Assembly and has been keynoted by President Bill Clinton, Dr. Henry Kissinger, and General David Petraeus. For over 10 years, C3 summits have driven cross-border business outcomes that advance diplomacy and bring these regions closer together. Now the C3 Davos of Healthcare™ Summit is arriving in Silicon Valley with a worldwide mission. More information is found at c3int.org. In sum, the C3 Summits are:

· A trusted platform for global healthcare decision makers

· Bridges U.S. healthcare leadership with international health systems, sovereign stakeholders, and capital markets

· Where technology, policy, capital, and clinical adoption intersect

ABOUT SHEPHERD VENTURES III

Shepherd Ventures III is a venture capital fund designed so that at least 80% of funded companies achieve profitable liquidity events, building on an exit rate of 67% in Fund II. To do so, it starts with the assumption that each funded business plan will need a major pivot requiring additional funds. To this end, the fund invests primarily in the team and their ability to make solid pivot decisions and to stay together to exit. More information is found at https://sv3.vc.

