Farrah Mechael Performs National Anthem at Intuit Dome for Ballin’ 4 Peace International Women’s Day

International vocalist Farrah Mechael stands on the court at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles during the Ballin’ 4 Peace International Women’s Day event where she performed the United States National Anthem. Farrah Mechael and Tamara Mechael sit courtside at the Intuit Dome during the Ballin’ 4 Peace International Women’s Day event in Los Angeles. Farrah Mechael gathers with players on the court at the Intuit Dome for the Ballin’ 4 Peace International Women’s Day basketball event in Los Angeles. Farrah Mechael and Tamara Mechael pose outside the Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers, during the Ballin’ 4 Peace International Women’s Day event. Farrah Mechael and Tamara Mechael pose with their mother and founder of Scorpio Productions on the court at the Intuit Dome during the Ballin’ 4 Peace International Women’s Day event in Los Angeles.

Performance follows the Mechael sisters’ recent appointment as Ambassadors for Peace by the Universal Peace Federation in affiliation with the United Nations

There is no greater blessing than to use my voice to sing for my country and represent women in music while I fight alongside my sister Tamara for Peace on Earth!” — Farrah Mechael

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International vocalist Farrah Mechael performed the United States National Anthem in Los Angeles at the Clippers’ home stadium, the Intuit Dome, as part of a special International Women’s Day event hosted by the nonprofit organization Ballin’ 4 Peace.The performance took place during global International Women’s Day celebrations recognizing women’s leadership and contributions across culture, community service, and the arts, and was held at the new home arena of the Los Angeles Clippers, bringing together sports, music, and community leadership.The performance comes shortly after Farrah Mechael and songwriter Tamara Mechael were nominated and appointed as Ambassadors for Peace by the Universal Peace Federation in affiliation with the United Nations. The sisters have pledged to use their roles as Ambassadors for Peace to represent the music industry and promote the values of peace, unity, and understanding through song.Their participation in the Ballin’ 4 Peace International Women’s Day event reflects the early fulfillment of that mission, bringing together the themes of peace and the celebration of women.International Women’s Day holds special meaning for the sisters, whose independent company Scorpio Productions has long centered around empowering women with vision and purpose year-round.The intersection of peace and the celebration of women made the performance particularly fitting. The United States National Anthem itself represents unity, freedom, and the shared ideals that bring people together across nations.Publicist Diviniti Smith helped secure the sisters’ participation in the exclusive event organized by Ballin’ 4 Peace founder Dr. Ryan Hicks. The event also featured an international women’s team composed of players from around the globe.Through music, performance, and advocacy, Farrah and Tamara Mechael continue to expand their mission of bridging cultures through art and promoting peace on a global scale. The sisters’ work at the intersection of peace and music has only just begun, and the best is yet to come.Farrah and Tamara Mechael are Los Angeles-based music creators and advocates whose work blends artistic expression with humanitarian outreach. Recently appointed Ambassadors for Peace by the Universal Peace Federation in affiliation with the United Nations, the sisters use music, education, and cultural engagement to promote peace, unity, and understanding around the world.

