Virtual Coworker Achieves the Largest Social Media Following of Any Virtual Assistant Company in the Philippines

Virtual Coworker

Surpassing all competitors with 360K on LinkedIn and 257K on Facebook, cementing its place as the #1 Virtual Assistant brand online.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Virtual Coworker , one of the most trusted providers of offshore virtual assistant (VA) staffing solutions, today announced it has surpassed all competitors to achieve the largest social media following of any virtual assistant company in the Philippines. The company now boasts 360,000 followers on LinkedIn and 257,000 followers on Facebook — a combined audience of over 617,000 people. This significant milestone underscores the company's growing influence, brand authority, and deep connection with both businesses and VA professionals across the region."Reaching this milestone is a testament to the incredible Virtual Coworker community — our clients, our VAs, and everyone who believes in the power of remote work. We have always put people first, and this recognition shows that our mission resonates far beyond business. We are not just a staffing company; we are a movement that is redefining how global teams work together."— Braden Yuill, Virtual CoworkerVirtual Coworker has built its social media presence by delivering consistent value to its audience — sharing insights on remote work best practices, celebrating the achievements of Filipino virtual assistants, and providing businesses with actionable resources for building high-performing offshore teams. The company's channels have become a hub for the VA community in the Philippines, fostering engagement, education, and opportunity.As the go-to destination for businesses looking to source a virtual assistant Philippines professionals trust, Virtual Coworker has been at the forefront of connecting Filipino talent with businesses across Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and beyond. With this latest achievement, the company continues to lead the industry not only in placements and client satisfaction but also in digital reach and community engagement.This milestone reflects the broader growth trajectory Virtual Coworker has experienced in recent years. As more businesses around the world look to hire a virtual assistant to reduce costs and boost productivity, the company's social media presence serves as a vital bridge between international businesses seeking top-tier talent and the skilled professionals in the Philippines eager to grow their careers."We are incredibly proud of what our social media community represents. Every follower is a person who believes in the future of remote work — whether they are a business owner looking for their next great hire or a VA ready to take their career to the next level. We will continue to invest in this community and provide even more value in the months ahead."— Braden Yuill, Virtual Coworker

