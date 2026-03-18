Soulful & Magnetic Global TV Special Hosted by Tiffany Cano to Stream March 27 Across Major Platforms

Soulful & Magnetic TV Show Ep 1 Sacred Body Sacred Soul Book Cover

Transformational leaders share insights on intuition, empowerment, and conscious leadership during global livestream event.

With Soulful & Magnetic, we’re creating a transformative space where powerful conversations, healing insights, and inspired leadership facilitate divine abundance and empowerment.” — Tiffany Cano

FULLERTON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intuitive healer, transformational coach, and media host Tiffany Cano , founder of Highly Perceptive People Academy , will host the upcoming Soulful & Magnetic TV Special , a global livestream event designed to inspire heart-centered entrepreneurs, empaths, and conscious leaders to step into their most aligned and empowered lives.The special broadcast will take place March 27, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM PT. It will stream worldwide across Amazon, Apple TV, Roku, and social media, reaching global audiences passionate about personal growth, spirituality, and conscious entrepreneurship.The Soulful & Magnetic TV Special will feature a dynamic lineup of guest experts: including Art Giser, Morrighan Lynne, Susi Vine, Shiraz Baboo, Jill Schuler, Antonia Van Becker, Greg Lee, Ann Hession, Sherry Gideons and Dr. Maribel Contreras.These experts and transformation leaders are helping people create more aligned, empowered, and prosperous lives. During the broadcast, Tiffany Cano will interview inspiring voices from the personal growth and conscious leadership space, sharing practical insights, experiential practices, and powerful stories designed to uplift and activate viewers. These conversations will highlight how intuition, authenticity, and heart-centered leadership can be applied in business, relationships, and personal transformation, giving audiences real, actionable tools for immediate transformation."Soulful & Magnetic is about helping people reconnect with their inner wisdom and step into the life they were truly meant to live," says Tiffany Cano. "When people trust their intuition and lead from the heart, they naturally become more magnetic to opportunities, relationships, and prosperity."The livestream experience will feature dynamic interviews, empowering conversations, and experiential segments designed to help viewers immediately integrate what they learn.Topics explored during the broadcast include:— Strengthening intuition and inner guidance— Aligning personal energy with success and prosperity— Developing authentic confidence and leadership presence— Creating heart-centered businesses and communities— Releasing subconscious blocks that limit growth and visibilityCano has supported thousands of empaths, intuitives, coaches, and transformational leaders in identifying hidden blind spots, creating healthy boundaries, and trusting their intuitive abilities so they can build meaningful, prosperous lives. Through Highly Perceptive People Academy, she has helped highly sensitive and intuitive individuals strengthen their personal power, develop energetic boundaries, and expand their capacity to receive success, love, and fulfillment.The Soulful & Magnetic TV Special continues Cano's growing media presence, which includes hosting transformational shows — among them the Soul of an Empath Podcast and the Loved. Seen. Heard. TV Show — speaking internationally, and participating in documentary film projects focused on leadership, spirituality, and personal transformation.Viewers around the world can register to watch the show at the links included.About Tiffany CanoTiffany Cano is an intuitive healer, transformational speaker, and founder of Highly Perceptive People Academy, where she helps empaths, intuitives, and conscious leaders uncover blind spots, strengthen boundaries, and trust their intuition so they can create lives filled with prosperity, love, and purpose. She is also the author of Sacred Body, Sacred Soul, host of the Soul of an Empath Podcast, and creator of the Loved. Seen. Heard. TV Show. Tiffany is in upcoming Transformation Documentary Movies, Pillars of Power, Rise of the Lioness, & Frequency of Miracles. Through her programs, media platforms, and live events, Cano supports individuals in stepping into their authentic leadership and creating meaningful impact in their communities and the world.

Soulful & Magnetic 3 Hour Special TV Show

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