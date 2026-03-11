From Recess to Nutrition Policy, States Turn to Schools to Fight Childhood Chronic Disease

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For generations, recess was simply part of the school day. Kids ran outside, burned off energy, and came back to class ready to learn. No one questioned whether it should exist.

Now lawmakers are.

They have to. Roughly 40 percent of America’s schools reduced or eliminated recess following academic mandates in the early 2000s. Policymakers are once again looking to schools to push back against rising chronic disease among children. From guaranteeing time to play to teaching healthier lifestyles, several states are testing prevention-focused policies.

Kelly McKenna, CEO of the nonprofit End Chronic Disease, said the conversation is long overdue.

“For children, play is not a luxury,” McKenna said. “Healthy habits around movement, nutrition, and sleep start early. If we want to prevent chronic disease, we have to start where kids spend most of their day.”

McKenna speaks from personal experience. Having faced chronic disease herself, she understands how difficult it can be to change diet and lifestyle habits.

That experience drives her organization’s work with lawmakers nationwide. In New York, End Chronic Disease is supporting legislation aimed at restoring daily recess in elementary schools.

Lawmakers are considering Senate Bill S6858 and Assembly Bill A6939, which would require schools to provide at least 30 minutes of daily recess for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and for sixth graders in elementary schools, on days longer than five hours.

The bills would also ensure that recess cannot be taken away as punishment or replaced with test preparation.

That shift comes as childhood health problems continue to climb. More than 40 percent of American children now live with at least one chronic condition, including asthma, obesity, diabetes, or autoimmune disease. At the same time, more than 80 percent of adolescents do not meet recommended daily physical activity levels.

Health experts say inactivity beginning in childhood can set the stage for problems later in life, including metabolic disease, cardiovascular issues, and mental health challenges.

On the West Coast, lawmakers are taking a similar approach.

In California, End Chronic Disease is supporting Senate Bill 1133, which would expand preventive health topics in the state’s health curriculum. The proposal would encourage instruction on nutrition, sleep, stress management, and healthy digital habits.

Public support for that kind of education appears strong. According to a national poll released by End Chronic Disease last summer, nearly 94 percent of likely voters said they support adding lessons about nutrition to school health classes, including about 63 percent who strongly support the idea.

A second measure, Senate Bill 1134, would direct the California Department of Social Services to seek a federal waiver from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to remove certain foods and beverages from CalFresh purchase eligibility that are deemed to lack nutritional value and may be harmful to long-term health. The waiver process would require federal approval before any changes could take effect.

California State Senator Tony Strickland, who authored the bills, said the goal is to create a bipartisan solution addressing the root causes of chronic disease early in life.

“As a father of two, I’m always thinking about how to instill healthy habits so our children grow up strong and healthy,” Strickland said. “These bills help California children develop habits that support learning, growth, and long-term well-being both in the classroom and at home.”

Strickland’s proposal reflects a broader shift among lawmakers who are experimenting with policies aimed at improving student health. In Indiana, for example, lawmakers recently passed legislation restricting cellphone use in schools as part of a wider effort to address student well-being.

Health advocates say the urgency is growing. Nearly one in three American children now qualifies as clinically prediabetic, and ultra-processed foods account for a large share of daily calories among young people.

For McKenna, those numbers are exactly why she left a career in finance to build End Chronic Disease.

“Chronic disease doesn’t suddenly appear in adulthood,” McKenna said. “It develops over years. With better awareness, stronger education, and policies like these, we can help kids build healthier habits and truly move the needle.”

