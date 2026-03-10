Maryland Department of Natural Resources Announces Youth Fishing Rodeo Schedule for 2026 Season

March 10, 2026

DNR supports more than 50 free fishing events for children and teens

Fishing rodeo in Easton, 2004. Maryland DNR photo.

Children and teenagers from ages 3 to 15 interested in fishing and want to hone their angling skills can do so at any of Maryland’s 55 youth fishing rodeos happening across the state this year that are being supported by the Department of Natural Resources.

“This is the largest number of events DNR has supported through the youth rodeo program,” said Youth Rodeo Coordinator Devin Baker. “We’re gearing up to stock 2,900 hybrid sunfish, 1,400 channel catfish, and 5,250 rainbow trout for events across 15 counties.”

The department is working with dozens of organizations to offer free and engaging fishing opportunities for thousands of youth from March through October. Many events are held in Maryland State Parks and other public lands.

Children’s fishing rodeos have a long history in Maryland, some originating more than 60 years ago. The events are designed to provide fishing opportunities in a safe environment, teach basic angling skills, and help children develop an ethic of environmental stewardship. Maryland’s youth fishing rodeo program receives financial support from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration Program.

In 2025, the program provided fishing opportunities for more than 4,000 children at 51 events. The department expects to eclipse that number of youth served this year.

A county-by-county list of the scheduled fishing rodeos can be viewed on the online rodeo schedule.

While all the rodeos are free and open to the public, some venues have space limitations. Attendees should visit the department website and contact the phone number or email listed to register. Attendees should also check for any cancellations or rescheduling.

Fishing licenses are not required for children under 16 years of age. Adults and teens can purchase a license online or in person at license agent locations. The purchase of licenses, fishing tackle, ammunition, boats, and marine fuel funds our fish and wildlife conservation work.