Pre-Orders Open March 19 for 'Atsu' Statue from Ghost of Yōtei

Real Elite Masterline Ghost of Yōtei Atsu Front Size Swappable Parts Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announced "Atsu" Statue from Ghost of Yōtei. Pre-orders began March 19, 2026 (JST), with release set for November 2027.

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, March 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Set in Ezo in 1603, “Ghost of Yōtei” follows a story of revenge and renewal. From Sucker Punch Productions’ 2025 title, the protagonist Atsu joins the Real Elite Masterline as a 1/4 scale statue.The statue portrays Atsu with dual blades and features detailed texturing across the head and costume. Two head options are included: an Onryō mask head and an unmasked head. A detachable hat is also included for additional display options.Costume and gear details are incorporated throughout, including the Onryō armor with a silk-like finish, her mother’s shamisen, an obi marked with the names of her foes, and a fur pelt reproduced with faux-fur material.The specially designed base depicts a broken ginkgo branch and a blade driven into the ground. Fine detailing is applied across elements such as variations in leaf tones and the hamon on the blade, alongside the sculpted wolf motif.Additional weapon parts are included for varied display configurations, including Crafted Defeat and the Tanegashima. The default dual-blade setup can also be displayed as a single-blade configuration.The DX Bonus Version also includes a slashed Ginkgo Mon Display Stand as a bonus part.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline Ghost of Yōtei Atsu DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1499Edition Size: 500Arrival Date: November 2027Scale: 1/4H: 59cm W: 47cm D: 54cmH: 59cm W: 49cm D: 54cm (with Tanegashima)H: 8cm W: 9cm D: 7cm (Ginkgo Mon Display Stand)Weight: Approx. 14 KgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Ghost of Yōtei-themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Onryō Mask, Unmasked)・One (1) Detachable Hat・One (1) Swappable Right Arm (Lone Wolf)・Two (2) Swappable Left Arms (Hawk's Talon, Scabbard)・Two (2) Swappable Pairs of Arms (Crafted Defeat, Tanegashima)・Ginkgo Mon Display Stand [Bonus Part]Copyright:©2026 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Ghost of Yotei is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. “PlayStation” and “PlayStation Family Mark” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.For more details, visit our online store

Real Elite Masterline Ghost of Yōtei Atsu Product PV

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