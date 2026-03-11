Harmony Across Borders: Lumiere Celebrates Lunar New Year with Hope and Cultural Unity

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On February 17, a newly formed chamber group Lumiere presented its debut concert in celebration of the Lunar New Year, offering an evening that moved audiences to tears and bridged cultures through music. Centered on traditional Chinese, Taiwanese, and Korean folk songs, the program stood apart from conventional Western chamber concerts, highlighting heritage, identity, and shared humanity.Lumiere founded in 2026, the group uses music to inspire, empower, and connect communities. Through performances and outreach, it strives to bring hope and joy to people from all walks of life. The Lunar New Year concert beautifully reflected this focus, embodying the group’s efforts to foster connection and uplift audiences through music.Unlike standard piano trio repertoire, the evening featured beloved traditional works including two Spring Festival songs from China and three songs from Taiwanese composer Tyzen Hsiao including Craving for the Spring Wind, The Vagabond, and The Song of Taiwan,April Rain is the collection for 3 Taiwanese folk songs, the Korean folk song Arirang, and the timeless classic The Moon Represents My Heart. The carefully curated program celebrated cultural identity while inviting audiences of all backgrounds to experience the emotional depth of these melodies.The audience described the program as unique, praising the trio’s meticulous artistry and nuanced expressiveness. Numerous attendees appreciated the pre-performance introductions, which provided personal and cultural context for each piece. Many were profoundly moved, sharing afterward that the performance was emotionally captivating and that they eagerly anticipate future concerts.The ensemble brings together artists of distinct yet complementary backgrounds, Taiwanese cellist and educator Ting-Chen Chen (M.M. '25, Boston Conservatory at Berklee) is a versatile performer whose repertoire spans the classical to contemporary scores. In 2026, she served as Cello Principal for the Horizon Ensemble and remains an active recording artist in the pop and film industries.Ting-Chen currently serves on the faculty of Arlington High School and the Boston Music Project. Through her dual career in performance and education, Ting-Chen strives to connect diverse audiences by blending classical tradition with contemporary innovation.Violinist Sing-Shen Lin, a Taiwanese performer and educator, earned her Master of Music in Violin Performance from Boston University and is completing her Master’s degree in Music Education at Longy School of Music. A prizewinner in multiple international competitions, she has appeared with ensembles including the Boston Civic Symphony and the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra. Her work bridges performance and pedagogy, bringing artistry and enthusiasm to audiences and students alike.Pianist Hyunju Jung, originally from Korea, maintains an international performance career across Asia, Europe, and the United States, highlighted by appearances at Carnegie Hall and the San Francisco Opera House. A prizewinner in numerous international competitions, she holds a Doctor of Musical Arts degree from Boston University, dual master’s degrees from the University of Michigan, and a Bachelor’s degree from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. In addition to her solo career, Dr. Jung is an active collaborative pianist, performing with Coro Allegro, New England Classical Singers, Commonwealth School, and Arlington Street Church, and serves on the piano faculty at Brookline Music School.Together, the trio represents a meaningful cultural collaboration—two Taiwanese musicians and one Korean musician united in the United States. Their shared heritage and international journeys deepen their artistic dialogue, allowing traditional melodies to resonate with new relevance and emotional power.In the coming season, Lumiere will tour across the United States, presenting free concerts to local communities as part of their outreach initiative. Through performance, education, and cultural exchange, the trio seeks to foster meaningful connections and empower audiences, demonstrating the transformative power of music.

