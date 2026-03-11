Tampa Bay Functional Neurology Expands Access to Intensive Concussion Recovery Program on Florida’s Gulf Coast

Tampa Bay Functional Neurology Dr Devin Radford DC

Brandon-based functional neurology clinic introduces a structured fly-in rehabilitation program for post-concussion patients across Tampa Bay and beyond.

Many patients arrive with persistent symptoms despite normal imaging. Our fly-in program enables detailed neurological evaluation and focused rehabilitation in a short treatment window.” — Dr. Devin Radford, D.C.

BRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay Functional Neurology has launched a structured fly-in concussion recovery program designed to provide intensive neurological rehabilitation for patients traveling to Florida’s Gulf Coast. The program allows individuals from across Florida and neighboring states to receive focused care at the clinic’s Brandon location, serving communities including Tampa, Riverview, Valrico, FishHawk, Plant City, and Lakeland.

The program is designed for patients experiencing persistent symptoms following concussion or mild traumatic brain injury. Participants travel to the clinic for several days of concentrated evaluation and therapy, enabling clinicians to assess neurological function and provide targeted rehabilitation within a compressed timeframe designed to help patients begin meaningful recovery progress sooner.

During the initial evaluation, clinicians conduct detailed neurological assessments that may include vestibular testing, visual-motor evaluations, autonomic nervous system screening, and cognitive assessments. These findings guide individualized treatment plans aimed at improving symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, balance problems, brain fog, and cognitive fatigue.

Functional neurology focuses on how the nervous system functions rather than relying solely on structural imaging. Treatments may include sensory-based therapies, vestibular and ocular exercises, neurocognitive training, and other non-invasive interventions designed to support neuroplasticity—the brain’s ability to reorganize and strengthen neural pathways after injury.

Post-concussion syndrome affects a significant portion of individuals who sustain a mild traumatic brain injury. Studies suggest that roughly 15 to 25 percent of concussion patients continue to experience symptoms for months after the initial injury. Intensive outpatient rehabilitation programs are increasingly used to help these individuals regain neurological function when standard rest-based approaches are insufficient.

“Many of our patients arrive after months of persistent symptoms despite normal imaging results. The fly-in program allows us to perform detailed neurological evaluations and deliver concentrated rehabilitation so patients traveling from outside the area can begin making meaningful progress during a focused treatment window.”

— Dr. Devin Radford, D.C., Tampa Bay Functional Neurology

Dr. Radford and his team are Board-certified Chiropractic Neurologists, credentialed with the Florida Department of Health and the American Chiropractic Neurology Board. Their education includes a four year undergraduate pre-medicine degree, a four year doctoral degree, and a 3 year postdoctoral program in clinical neurology and rehabilitation, with a concentration in head injuries and functional disorders of the brain. They are subsequently board-certified in this style of practice, which leverages functional care to encourage long-term brain recovery.

The clinic’s approach combines multiple therapies to address the underlying neurological mechanisms of concussion symptoms. These may include vestibular therapy, visual-motor rehabilitation, neurocognitive exercises, and lifestyle strategies aimed at improving brain function and supporting long-term recovery.

By introducing a travel-friendly treatment model in the Tampa Bay region, the clinic aims to reduce the need for patients to travel long distances to major metropolitan centers for specialized neurological rehabilitation. The program also supports individuals in surrounding communities who may otherwise have limited access to intensive concussion care and structured neurological recovery programs.

About Tampa Bay Functional Neurology

Tampa Bay Functional Neurology is a neurological rehabilitation clinic based in Brandon, Florida, serving the greater Tampa Bay region, including Tampa, Riverview, Valrico, FishHawk, Plant City, and Lakeland. The clinic specializes in functional neurology and non-invasive rehabilitation for conditions such as post-concussion syndrome, migraines, vertigo, autonomic dysfunction, and complex neurological disorders. Its team focuses on comprehensive evaluations and individualized treatment plans designed to support neurological recovery and help patients return to normal daily activities with improved brain function and quality of life.

