McCann’s Roofing and Construction Issues Urgent Storm Safety Tips as Tornado Warnings Sweep Central Oklahoma Tonight

Before and after photos of a storm-damaged roof replacement in Oklahoma City

Active Tornado Warnings and Severe Thunderstorms Batter the Metro – McCann’s Roofing and Construction Urges Immediate Action to Protect Families and Homes

We’ve helped thousands of Oklahoma families rebuild after major storms , acting quickly can prevent injury and thousands in damage to your roof and home” — Shay Brown

EDMOND OKLAHOMA , OK, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the National Weather Service issues Tornado Warnings across central Oklahoma (including Cleveland County and Oklahoma County), with radar-indicated rotation and large hail already reported, McCann’s Roofing and Construction (flagship office in Edmond, plus locations in Norman and Oklahoma City) is providing critical, real-time safety guidance to help metro residents stay safe during tonight’s severe weather outbreak.“These storms are moving fast and can produce tornadoes, damaging winds over 60 mph, and hail the size of baseballs,” said Shay Brown Owner at McCann’s Roofing and Construction. “We’ve helped hundreds of Oklahoma families rebuild after major storms , acting quickly can prevent injury and thousands in damage to your roof and home.Immediate Safety Steps for Edmond, Norman & Oklahoma City Residents Right Now:1. Seek shelter immediately – Go to an interior room on the lowest floor, away from windows. Use a mattress or heavy blankets for protection if you don’t have a basement or storm shelter.2. Monitor alerts – Keep a battery-powered radio or phone with the NOAA Weather Radio app or AlertNorman turned on.3. Power outage prep – Charge phones now and have flashlights, extra batteries, and a first-aid kit ready.4. After the storm – Wait for the all-clear before going outside. Avoid downed power lines and report damage to local authorities.5. Roof protection tip – If you have time before the next wave, move vehicles into the garage and secure loose outdoor items that could damage your roof.As the trusted local roofing and construction company with our flagship office in Edmond, McCann’s is offering FREE post-storm roof damage assessments tomorrow for any Edmond, Norman, or Oklahoma City homeowner. Our teams will check for hail damage, missing shingles, leaks, and structural issues. There is no obligation, no cost. Priority scheduling for Edmond residents.McCann’s Roofing and Construction remains committed to keeping the Oklahoma City metro community informed and protected during severe weather season.

As tornado warnings sweep central Oklahoma tonight, McCann’s Roofing and Construction wants every Edmond, Norman, and Oklahoma City homeowner to stay safe.

