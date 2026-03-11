American Idol Gold Ticket Champion Announces Her Student Video Contest Winner
Ashwaubenon High School Wins Contest with Moving Suicide Awareness Video -- One Small Talk
Eleven judges scored twenty finalist videos in eight specific categories. The result was that a small team of students from Ashwaubenon High School won the contest! The prize is a paid, professionally produced remake of the student's work, and it involves all the students to be cast in a Public Service Announcement (PSA) to be broadcast across Wisconsin television, radio, and social media channels.
Leading the foundation and her contest is Franki Moscato, a 2019 American Idol Gold Ticket winner who endured bullying and mental health issues as a vulnerable teen herself. Moscato created her foundation to support, educate, advocate for, and save Wisconsin teens during their temporary mental health setbacks.
"I am so proud of everyone who entered the contest and especially the winning team at Ashwaubenon High School, whom I've since worked with personally. We spent an entire day re-creating their story using Mirrorless Productions as our professional videographer," said Moscato.
The winning video entry was led by Nicky Vanlaanan, a History teacher who has a track record of impressive accolades throughout her career. "I know how important this topic is, and I felt compelled to make it part of my learning curriculum," exclaimed Vanlaanan.
"Thanks to our fund-raising event, One Small Talk will soon save teens across our great state of Wisconsin!" said Moscato. "God bless the involved students, parents, teachers, sponsors, volunteers, and more."
Kathy Sakschek
Franki Moscato Foundation
+1 920-379-7487
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
One Small Talk
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.