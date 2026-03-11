American Idol Gold Ticket Champion Announces Her Student Video Contest Winner

Ask the important question - "Are you thinking about hurting yourself?"

Tell an adult about what you know

One small talk will save a life

Ashwaubenon High School Wins Contest with Moving Suicide Awareness Video -- One Small Talk

The value of students studying and making videos on suicide prevention and awareness was as great as the resulting PSA.”
— Franki Moscato
OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Franki Moscato Foundation, a Wisconsin-based teen suicide awareness and prevention organization, announced the winner of its state-wide student video contest, which launched in June of 2025. The contest challenged Wisconsin students in grades 6-12 to record 60-second video stories that shed positive light on teen mental health.

Eleven judges scored twenty finalist videos in eight specific categories. The result was that a small team of students from Ashwaubenon High School won the contest! The prize is a paid, professionally produced remake of the student's work, and it involves all the students to be cast in a Public Service Announcement (PSA) to be broadcast across Wisconsin television, radio, and social media channels.

Leading the foundation and her contest is Franki Moscato, a 2019 American Idol Gold Ticket winner who endured bullying and mental health issues as a vulnerable teen herself. Moscato created her foundation to support, educate, advocate for, and save Wisconsin teens during their temporary mental health setbacks.

"I am so proud of everyone who entered the contest and especially the winning team at Ashwaubenon High School, whom I've since worked with personally. We spent an entire day re-creating their story using Mirrorless Productions as our professional videographer," said Moscato.

The winning video entry was led by Nicky Vanlaanan, a History teacher who has a track record of impressive accolades throughout her career. "I know how important this topic is, and I felt compelled to make it part of my learning curriculum," exclaimed Vanlaanan.

"Thanks to our fund-raising event, One Small Talk will soon save teens across our great state of Wisconsin!" said Moscato. "God bless the involved students, parents, teachers, sponsors, volunteers, and more."

Kathy Sakschek
Franki Moscato Foundation
+1 920-379-7487
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other

One Small Talk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

American Idol Gold Ticket Champion Announces Her Student Video Contest Winner

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Movie Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Kathy Sakschek
Franki Moscato Foundation
+1 920-379-7487
Company/Organization
Franki Moscato Foundation
452 N. Main Street
Oshkosh, Wisconsin, 54901
United States
+1 920-379-7487
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Franki Moscato is a 23-year-old professional musician who has performed at over five hundred public and private events and won the coveted Golden Ticket on the 2019 season of ABC’s American Idol. She is well known for singing patriotic music and has sung the Anthem for NASCAR, the Green Bay Packers, the Milwaukee Bucks, the Miss Wisconsin Pageant, the Milwaukee Brewers, and for the White House VP and POTUS. Franki has been in front of the camera since a young age and is a stage and film actress in several award-winning music videos and films. Franki travels around the country, providing school lectures where she speaks and performs music on the topics of kindness, anti-bullying, and suicide prevention. Franki has a non-profit entity titled Franki Moscato Foundation, which raises money to fight teen suicide. You can learn more about Franki Moscato by visiting her website at https://FrankiJo.com/ .

Website

More From This Author
American Idol Gold Ticket Champion Announces Her Student Video Contest Winner
School Kindness and Suicide Prevention - Student Video Contest Deadline Extended to Dec-31st
American Idol Gold Ticket Winner Hired by Catholic Parish to Lead Music Ministry
View All Stories From This Author