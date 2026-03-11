From Heritage to Empowerment: Garima Malhotra Launches Sunskaara, a Luxury Brand Uplifting Women Artisans in India

Every Sunskaara piece has a human touch, a story, deep history: The women creating them are entrepreneurs, leaders, and guardians of ancient textile traditions

Launched during Women’s History Month on purpose, Sunskaara blends traditional hand-dyeing and embroidery , conscious fashion, respecting cultural heritage while minimizing environmental impact” — Garima Malhotra

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CEO/Founder of Sunskaara, Garima Malhotra believes that fashion is more than just fabrics and trends; it is a vibrant tapestry of heritage, impeccable craftsmanship, and, most importantly, the remarkable women who dedicate their lives to this art. This deep-rooted connection, stemming from her own family's legacy, inspired her transformative new venture.Born into a family with a rich history in India's textile and garment production, Malhotra spent her formative years surrounded by master artisans. She witnessed firsthand the incredible skills of women whose craftsmanship fueled the success of some of the world's most renowned luxury fashion brands. While these brands enjoyed global recognition, the talented hands behind the intricate work often remained in the shadows, their artistry overlooked. Malhotra felt a compelling need to change this narrative.Motivated by their dedication, inherited skills, and often precarious economic situations, Malhotra envisioned a transformative shift within the luxury sector. This vision materialized with the launch of Sunskaara, a sustainable luxury fashion brand grounded in three pillars: sustainability, cultural preservation, and women's economic empowerment. Sunskaara is not just a collection of exquisite garments; it embodies a mission. The brand aims to provide visibility, sustainable economic opportunities, and long-term financial independence to women artisans across India."At Sunskaara, each piece tells a story, carries a human touch, and reflects deep-rooted history," says Garima Malhotra. "The women behind these creations are more than just 'labor' or 'artisans'—they are entrepreneurs, vital community leaders, and guardians of ancient textile traditions. My goal is to create a global platform where their talents can flourish and gain the recognition they truly deserve."The launch of Sunskaara during Women's History Month is a significant milestone in Malhotra's mission to blend heritage craftsmanship with modern, conscious fashion. Each design reflects a commitment to timeless elegance and versatility while honoring traditional techniques such as hand-dyeing, intricate embroidery, and small-batch production. This approach not only guarantees quality but also respects the cultural integrity of these crafts and minimizes environmental impact. However, the true impact of Sunskaara extends far beyond fashion.Through established partnerships with artisan communities and cooperatives across India, Malhotra is dedicated to fostering sustainable livelihoods. These collaborations aim to empower women to launch and stabilize their own small businesses. By ensuring access to fair global markets, ethical production practices, and consistent job opportunities, Sunskaara empowers these women to convert their invaluable skills into reliable financial independence, benefiting entire communities.In an industry increasingly focused on transparency and conscious consumption, Sunskaara offers a meaningful alternative. It redefines luxury not just through exceptional design and materials but by embedding a positive social purpose in every stitch.The debut Sunskaara collection embodies this philosophy, featuring sophisticated silhouettes, artisanal fabrics, and versatile pieces designed for the modern woman who values beauty and ethical sourcing. Key items include hand-woven silk separates, block-printed tunics, and elegantly detailed evening wear, all showcasing the artisans' mastery.As we celebrate Women's History Month, Garima Malhotra's journey with Sunskaara serves as a powerful reminder that the future of fashion lies not only in technological innovation but also in honoring and investing in the women whose skills make it all possible.Through Sunskaara, Malhotra is not just building a luxury brand; she is fostering a movement that celebrates cultural heritage, empowers women, and transforms ancient craftsmanship into sustainable opportunities.About Sunskaara Sunskaara is a sustainable luxury fashion brand founded by Garima Malhotra. With a commitment to deep heritage craftsmanship, ethical sourcing, and radical transparency, the brand collaborates closely with artisan communities and women-led cooperatives in India. Sunskaara creates timeless, modern designs while rigorously supporting fair labor practices, cultural preservation, and grassroots entrepreneurship as core components of its business model.

