Expert AI Prompts releases "Next Level Coaching," a new toolkit helping consultants use AI for business scaling, course creation, and client systemization.

AI is often viewed as a shortcut for the lazy, but for consultants, it is a leverage point for the brilliant”
— Lead Strategist at Expert AI Prompts
TOWNSVILLE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Expert AI Prompts, a leading provider of industry-specific AI workflow solutions, today announced the launch of Next Level Coaching With AI Prompts, a specialized digital toolkit designed to assist coaches and consultants in transitioning from high-touch, one-on-one service models to scalable, asset-based businesses.

The coaching industry has historically faced a "ceiling of complexity," where revenue growth is strictly limited by the hours a consultant can work. This new release addresses the urgent need for AI for business tools that go beyond basic administrative tasks, focusing instead on high-level intellectual property creation.

From Time-for-Money to Assets-for-Money
The "Next Level Coaching" toolkit treats personal AI not just as an assistant, but as a product development partner. It includes frameworks that help experts extract their unique methodologies and convert them into digital courses, structured coaching programs, and automated client nurture systems.

"Many experts are stuck in a cycle of repetitive delivery. They say the same things to different clients all day," says the Founder of Expert AI Prompts. "This toolkit allows them to digitize that wisdom. We are moving the conversation from 'how do I write an email' to 'how do I clone my expertise into a scalable course.' It is about turning a service business into a product business."

Key Features of the Toolkit:

- Curriculum Extraction: Prompts that interview the expert to outline course modules based on successful client outcomes.

- Client Systemization: Frameworks to generate standard operating procedures (SOPs) and client feedback loops.

- Scalable Feedback: Coaching tools that utilize AI to provide personalized feedback to groups, allowing coaches to serve more clients without diluting quality.

Empowering the Modern Knowledge Worker

Designed for the "Alex Rivers" persona—the ambitious but time-poor solopreneur—this release aligns with the company's "Rolling Thunder" strategy of Vertical Domination. By providing structured, context-rich prompts, Expert AI Prompts mitigates the common "Generic AI" problem where output lacks the nuance required for high-end consulting.

"AI is often viewed as a shortcut for the lazy, but for consultants, it is a leverage point for the brilliant," said a Lead Strategist at Expert AI Prompts. "Our prompts are engineered to respect the nuance of human coaching while removing the friction of content creation. It enables the 'Expert' to scale their impact without burning out."

Availability
The Next Level Coaching With AI Prompts toolkit is available for immediate download. For more information on how to scale your consulting practice with AI, visit the official product page.

About Expert AI Prompts
Expert AI Prompts is a media publishing house and digital solutions provider dedicated to empowering small business owners and entrepreneurs. Through a "Rolling Thunder" strategy of consistent, high-value releases, the company provides industry-specific prompt packs that save time, improve quality, and provide the leverage needed to scale confidently.
From One-to-One to One-to-Many

About

Expert AI Prompts is the trusted partner for ambitious entrepreneurs who want to save time, reduce stress, and scale their business without sacrificing quality. Our mission is to empower small business owners with expert-level AI tools that save time, improve quality, and provide the leverage needed to scale confidently. We recognize that small business owners often face an endless cycle of overwhelming workloads and limited resources. Expert AI Prompts solves this by delivering 50 pre-built, industry-specific prompts across 30 distinct industries. Unlike generic AI tools or simple "copy-and-paste" templates, our solutions are built with strategy at their core. We offer more than just content shortcuts; we deliver a structured, ROI-driven toolkit that allows entrepreneurs to produce expert-level content instantly and streamline daily operations. Our prompt packs are designed to help users elevate their brand perception, improve credibility, and break through workflow bottlenecks. At Expert AI Prompts, we are committed to a future where ambitious entrepreneurs can compete with industry leaders by harnessing practical, results-driven AI solutions. We bridge the gap between technology and business growth, helping owners transition from overworked operators to confident strategists. Company Fast Facts Industry: AI Technology & Business Education Core Offering: Industry-specific AI prompt packs (50 prompts per pack) covering 30+ industries. Value Proposition: Reclaim time, eliminate trial and error, and achieve expert-level outputs. Brand Promise: Transforming overwhelm into opportunity through clarity, credibility, and competitive advantage.

Expert AI Prompts

