Prorize Marks 20 Years of Revenue Management Innovation

Prorize provides revenue management software and pricing consulting services that help organizations forecast demand, optimize prices and improve financial performance.

Prorize marks its 20th anniversary, highlighting how its AI-driven pricing platform helps storage operators improve revenue and outperform market trends.

Revenue management is the key to success in storage. Over 20 years across several operators, I've used every tool available — and nothing comes close to the scientific rigor & efficiency of Prorize.” — David Decker, COO, Storage Star

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prorize, a global provider of self storage revenue management software and pricing consulting services, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Founded in 2006, the company now supports pricing decisions across nearly 4,000 storage locations and 1.8 million units worldwide, helping operators use data and analytics to optimize rates across their portfolio.Over the past two decades, Prorize’s Self Storage Revenue Optimizer (SSRO) has evolved into a global solution that helps operators improve revenue performance and respond to changing market conditions.In 2025, self-storage operators using the Prorize’s SSRO achieved more than 4.3 percent same-store revenue growth in the United States, while many public storage REITs reported flat or negative results.Today the Prorize system generates more than 300,000 demand forecasts each day, helping operators adjust prices as conditions change. The company serves customers in 28 countries across six continents and has 40 employees across the United States, Turkey, Kenya, Denmark and Finland.Over the past four years, Prorize has averaged nearly 30 percent annual revenue growth, with double-digit gains each year.“When we started Prorize 20 years ago, many companies were still setting prices using simple rules of thumb,” said Dr. Ahmet Kuyumcu, founder and CEO of Prorize. “We believed pricing decisions should come from data and solid analytics. Long before artificial intelligence (AI) became a buzzword, we were already using advanced mathematical models to forecast demand and estimate what customers were willing to pay. Today AI helps us build on that work and deliver even better insights to our customers.”Across multiple industries, Prorize estimates its revenue management solutions have generated more than $500 million in incremental revenue for customers. In a controlled A/B test with a publicly traded self-storage REIT, the Prorize system delivered a 4.1 percent annual revenue lift compared to the company's own internal pricing approach, on new customer pricing alone.Several operators using the Prorize platform have also completed landmark transactions in recent years, including EZ Storage ($1.8B), Simply Self Storage ($2.2B), and Storage West ($1.69B). As operators improved revenue performance through more advanced pricing strategies, the value of those assets increased as well.Customers say the partnership with the Prorize team plays a major role in those results.“Prorize has been a trusted partner to Jenkins since 2017,” said Troy Sheppard, COO of The Jenkins Organization. “Their team has helped us continually improve our pricing and revenue strategies, which have led to steady same-store growth. Even during the pandemic and the market changes that followed, their insights helped us stay ahead.”The company has also played an early role in bringing revenue management practices into the self-storage industry."Revenue management is the key to success in storage,” said David Decker, COO of Storage Star. “Over my 20+ years across several operators, I've used just about every tool available — and nothing comes close to the scientific rigor and efficiency of Prorize's SSRO algorithms. They're constantly innovating, and I genuinely value the partnership."Looking ahead, Prorize is investing heavily in artificial intelligence to improve demand forecasting and pricing decisions. The company is also developing AI tools that help operators detect unusual trends, understand what is happening across their portfolios and act faster when market conditions change.“Our goal is simple,” Kuyumcu said. “We want operators to spend less time digging through reports and more time making confident pricing decisions.”About ProrizeProrize provides revenue management software and pricing consulting services that help organizations forecast demand, optimize prices and improve financial performance. Since 2006 the company has worked with businesses across industries including self-storage, gaming, hospitality, telecommunications, multi-family housing, and senior housing.

