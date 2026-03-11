Sofía Vergara’s ¡Dios Mío! Coffee Honors Colombia’s Women Farmers This Women’s Month

Founded by Sofía Vergara, ¡Dios Mío! Coffee sources exclusively from women coffee growers in Colombia, paying a premium while celebrating their leadership.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Women’s History Month, ¡Dios Mío! Coffee, founded by global actress and entrepreneur Sofía Vergara, is highlighting the women who stand at the heart of Colombia’s most iconic industry: coffee.More than a premium coffee brand, ¡Dios Mío! Coffee was built on a clear and intentional model—to source coffee exclusively from women farmers in Colombia and to pay them a premium for their harvest. From the beginning, the company partnered with the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia (FNC) to secure high-quality Colombian Arabica beans from women who own and operate their farms independently. Many of these growers are based in Boyacá, a region known for producing some of the country’s most distinctive coffees.“One of the most beautiful things about this project is that we buy 100% of the coffee for ¡Dios Mío! Coffee from women coffee farmers in Colombia. Many people don't know this, but nearly 30% of coffee growers in Colombia are women. It's a tough industry, very demanding work, and these women are incredibly hardworking. That's why we decided to buy the coffee directly from them and, moreover, pay them a very good price. Behind every cup is the story, the effort, and the pride of Colombian women who cultivate some of the best coffee in the world.” Said Sofia Vergara.Every woman participating in the program is a farm owner who oversees every stage of production. They supervise the harvest, manage fermentation and drying processes, ensure quality standards, and make the financial decisions that sustain their agricultural estate and families. Their work generates both seasonal and permanent employment within their communities, strengthening rural economies across Colombia’s coffee-growing regions. This model was never designed as a temporary initiative. It is the structural foundation of the company’s sourcing strategy.Women have long played a central role in Colombia’s coffee production, yet historically they have received less economic visibility and fewer structural advantages within the global supply chain. ¡Dios Mío! Coffee was created with the intention of helping shift that dynamic. By purchasing exclusively from women farmers and paying a premium per harvested load, the company recognizes not only the quality of the beans but also the leadership and expertise behind them.This approach contributes to greater income stability for farmers, improved financial security for their families, and new investments in smallholding infrastructure and productivity. Through the company’s partnership with the FNC, many of these women also gain access to the organization’s Gender Equity Program, which provides training in financial literacy, leadership development, and gender equity support across coffee-growing regions. The goal is long-term and measurable: strengthening economic independence and sustainable business leadership among women farm owners.As ¡Dios Mío! Coffee expands internationally, its purchasing capacity grows as well, allowing more women farmers to join the supply chain. Growth, in turn, creates broader participation, and participation deepens the brand’s impact across Colombia’s rural communities.Behind every bag of ¡Dios Mío! Coffee is a woman whose life is deeply connected to the land. Rosalba, for example, is a respected leader within her community. Other farmers regularly seek her guidance on agricultural practices and quality standards. Her authority was not assigned but earned through years of dedication and consistent results.Marta runs her plantation alongside her husband as an equal partner. Together they oversee harvests, supervise drying beds, and share every major decision related to their operation. After long days in the fields, they often sit down together to drink guarapo, a traditional sugarcane beverage that has become their way of honoring the work completed and the partnership they share.Naydu represents a new generation of coffee growers. Young and ambitious, she dreams of expanding her homestead so much that one day she could get lost among her own coffee trees. For her, growth represents independence and the opportunity to build something lasting.Delia proudly describes herself as a farmer. She has spent her entire life working the land and understands better than anyone the realities of coffee farming. Some days bring heavy rain, mud up to the ankles, and hours of labor under an unforgiving sun. Yet she continues to nurture her ranch with pride, planting flowers around her home so that the land she works each day becomes more colorful and alive.For Delia and countless women farmers across Colombia, coffee is not simply a crop—it is identity, livelihood, and legacy. Many still find it difficult to imagine how far their beans travel, reaching kitchens and coffee cups thousands of miles away. ¡Dios Mío! Coffee exists in part to close that distance, ensuring that when their coffee travels, their leadership travels with it.The company’s commitment to women extends beyond the farms. ¡Dios Mío! Coffee is also a women-led company where women drive strategic direction, creative development, brand storytelling, and operational execution. Empowerment is embedded across the entire value chain, from agricultural production in Colombia to leadership within the brand itself.Every bag of ¡Dios Mío! Coffee represents 100 percent Colombian origin and coffee grown entirely by women farmers. But beyond sourcing standards and premium quality, it represents something deeper: leadership that has always existed, capability that has always been present, and excellence that is now recognized on a global stage.This story is not about giving women a voice. They have always had one. It is about ensuring the world finally recognizes it.For more information go to www.diosmiocoffee.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.