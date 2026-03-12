IgA Nephropathy Foundation Launches Kidney Month Campaign Elevating Patient Voices and New Education Resources

The campaign features newly published research from Board members living with IgAN, alongside new educational resources to support patients and families.

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of National Kidney Month this March, the IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) Foundation launched a new awareness campaign focused on education, empowerment, and amplifying the patient voice. The campaign brings together new educational resources, including a patient-friendly “ Kidney Terms to Know” guide , a nutrition tips animated video for people living with IgAN, and recognition of newly published research co-authored by two members of the Foundation’s Medical & Scientific Advisory Board (MSAB).Together, these efforts reflect the Foundation’s continued commitment to ensuring that patient education and lived experience remain at the center of the fight against IgA Nephropathy.“As we continue to see advancements in IgAN research and treatment, it is more important than ever that patients understand their disease and feel empowered to participate in their care,” said Bonnie Schneider, Co-Founder and Executive Director of the IgA Nephropathy Foundation. “Kidney Month gives us an opportunity to bring new educational tools to the community while highlighting the voices of patients who are also leaders in advancing awareness and care.”Highlighting Patient and Provider Perspectives in New ResearchAs part of Kidney Month, the Foundation is also celebrating the publication of a new peer-reviewed article in Kidney Medicine, “ Patient and Provider Perspectives on the Patient Journey in Immunoglobulin A Nephropathy.” The article is co-authored by MSAB members Kelly Chen, MSN, AGACNP-BC, and Whitney Simmons, MSN, APRN-CNP, both of whom are healthcare professionals living with IgA Nephropathy.The publication explores the complex journey many patients experience from early symptoms to diagnosis and long-term disease management, emphasizing the importance of provider awareness and patient self-advocacy in improving outcomes.Chen and Simmons bring a unique perspective to the research by combining their clinical expertise with their lived experience as patients. Their work reflects the Foundation’s mission to ensure that the patient voice plays a meaningful role in shaping research, education, and care.New Educational Tools for the IgAN CommunityTo further support patients and families, the Foundation is releasing two new educational resources during Kidney Month:Kidney Terms to Know GuideA patient-friendly resource designed to help individuals living with IgAN better understand common medical terms they may hear during appointments, including kidney function tests, treatment terminology, and diagnostic language.IgAN Nutrition Tips Animated VideoA new animated educational video that provides simple, practical nutrition tips for people living with IgA Nephropathy. The video helps patients understand how dietary choices can support kidney health while navigating the realities of living with a chronic kidney disease.Both resources were developed with patient education and accessibility in mind, helping individuals better understand their condition and feel more confident discussing their care with healthcare providers.Sponsor Recognition:The IgA Nephropathy Foundation thanks Emerald Sponsor Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Friend Sponsor Calliditas Therapeutics for their support of the 2026 IgA Nephropathy Kidney Month campaign, helping expand patient education, elevate the patient voice, and increase awareness of IgA Nephropathy.

