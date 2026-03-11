MacGillivray Freeman Films Announces National PBS Event Slate Featuring Everest, Ireland, and Coral Reef Adventure

Climbers ascend the summit in a scene from Everest, the highest-grossing giant-screen documentary film of all time. The towering Cliffs of Moher in a scene from Ireland. A brightly colored reef in a scene from Coral Reef Adventure.

Narrated by Liam Neeson, the award-winning giant-screen documentaries will now reach nationwide PBS audiences

Public television provides a unique opportunity to bring these stories into homes and classrooms across the country.” — Shaun MacGillivray, President, MacGillivray Freeman Films

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MacGillivray Freeman Films (MFF), the award-winning giant-screen and documentary production company behind Everest, National Parks Adventure, and Superhuman Body, announced today that a trio of its acclaimed documentary films—Everest, Ireland, and Coral Reef Adventure—have been accepted for national public television distribution through PBS SoCal and the National Educational Telecommunications Association (NETA).

PBS SoCal will serve as the presenting station, with NETA—public television’s leading national distributor—making the films available to PBS member stations nationwide as part of a curated seasonal programming slate. The films are strategically positioned for broadcast around key cultural and educational moments, including St. Patrick’s Day (Ireland), Earth Month (Coral Reef Adventure), and major historical anniversaries (Everest).

Narrated by Liam Neeson, the three films offer immersive, cinematic storytelling that spans human exploration, cultural heritage, and the natural world. Together, the slate reflects MacGillivray Freeman Films’ longstanding commitment to creating films that educate, inspire, and engage audiences through large-scale visual storytelling and thoughtful narration.

Originally produced for giant-screen audiences, the films translate powerfully to public television, offering viewers a chance to experience stories of discovery—from the high peaks of the Himalayas, to the rich landscapes and traditions of Ireland, to the fragile and awe-inspiring ecosystems of the world’s coral reefs.

“Public television provides a unique opportunity to bring these stories into homes and classrooms across the country,” said Shaun MacGillivray, President of MacGillivray Freeman Films. “By aligning these films with moments like St. Patrick’s Day and Earth Month, we’re able to deepen their cultural relevance and extend their educational impact for audiences nationwide.”

Through NETA’s station-based distribution model, individual PBS stations independently schedule programming, enabling broad national reach through locally curated broadcasts. Airings are anticipated throughout spring 2026, with timing varying by station.

About MacGillivray Freeman Films

Based in Laguna Beach, California, MacGillivray Freeman Films is the world’s foremost independent producer and distributor of giant screen 70mm films with nearly 50 films for IMAX® and giant-screen theaters to its credit. Throughout the company’s history, its films have won numerous international awards including two Academy Award® nominations for The Living Sea and Dolphins and three films inducted into the IMAX Hall of Fame, including Everest, the highest grossing giant screen film of all time. MacGillivray Freeman’s films are known for their artistry and celebration of science and the natural world. It is the first documentary film company to reach the one-billion-dollar benchmark for worldwide box office.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.