GHIC Music Releases New Single 'Okaka,' a Global Anthem of Worship

Gods House International Centre Music, Bristol, UK

Bristol multicultural church drops powerful new track featuring a Spanish language section by Rony Padilla, produced by Goziam Okogwu

BRISTOL, UNITED KINGDOM, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- God’s House International Centre (GHIC), a multicultural community church at the heart of Bristol and a registered parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, has released its latest single: “Okaka.”Drawing on a congregation that spans more than 22 nationalities, GHIC Music has consistently used music as a vehicle for unity and spiritual expression. “Okaka” is the latest chapter in that story, following eight previous releases that have built a loyal and growing audience.The title, meaning “greater than the greatest,” sets the tone for everything the song delivers. Rooted in deep faith and reverence, “Okaka” is a bold declaration of God’s sovereignty, eternal power, and unmatched greatness. Through heartfelt lyrics and uplifting melodies, the track draws listeners into a place of praise, humility, and trust, celebrating God as the source of all strength and hope.A standout moment comes in the form of a dynamic Spanish language section performed by Rony Padilla, bringing a vivid, global dimension to the song and underscoring a central truth: the greatness of God transcends every culture, language, and border.“Okaka” was produced by Goziam Okogwu, one of the UK’s foremost gospel music producers, whose two decades of experience spans work with some of the biggest names in gospel and Christian music globally. His involvement brings both depth and distinction to the release.“Okaka” is available now on all major digital streaming platforms.LISTEN & FOLLOWWatch on YouTube: https://youtu.be/ODkbLVd7R6Y?si=p02fQaHVi0Xcawg8 Follow GHIC Music on Instagram: @ghic_musicABOUT GHIC MUSICGod’s House International Centre is a registered charity and multicultural community church based in Bristol, UK, and a parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God. With a congregation representing over 22 nationalities, GHIC uses music to reflect the breadth and beauty of God’s glory across cultures.

GHIC Music - Okaka (Featuring Rony Padilla)

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