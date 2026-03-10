Attorney General Bonta Opposes Trump Administration’s Attempt to Intimidate Scientific Organizations

OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a coalition of 19 attorneys general in submitting an amicus brief opposing the Federal Trade Commission (FTC)’s demand seeking documentation on the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP)’s clinical guidance regarding gender-affirming care. In the brief, Attorney General Bonta and the coalition argue that the FTC’s demand improperly targets reputable scientific organizations whose work is crucial to states’ efforts to promote public health.

“The Federal Trade Commission’s demand is the Trump Administration’s latest attempt to undermine crucial healthcare resources for transgender individuals and the providers they trust,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “The FTC’s demands have no basis beyond the Administration’s personal disagreement with what the AAP recommends. We will not stand by as Trump attempts to advance his hateful agenda against scientific organizations and damage states’ abilities to support the health of our residents. We will continue to fight to uphold the law and protect transgender individuals from unfair attacks.”

On January 15, 2026, the FTC issued a civil investigative demand (CID) to the AAP. The demand seeks extensive documentation on AAP’s 2018 clinical guidance titled “Ensuring Comprehensive Care and Support for Transgender and Gender-Diverse Children and Adolescents.” The guidance — reaffirmed by AAP in 2023 — provides suggestions for how pediatric providers can best care for and promote positive development for transgender youth. On February 9, the AAP filed with the FTC a motion to quash the CID. On February 17, the AAP filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia seeking a preliminary injunction blocking the FTC from continuing its CID or otherwise interfering with the AAP’s First Amendment rights under the Constitution.

In today’s amicus brief, Attorney General Bonta and the coalition ask the U.S. District Court to grant AAP’s motion for a preliminary injunction. In the brief, Attorney General Bonta and the coalition argue that:

The FTC’s CID is an improper attempt to intimidate the AAP in order to undermine a highly regarded resource states rely on to guide and implement state healthcare policies and promote the health of residents.

Allowing enforcement of the CID would set a dangerous precedent, allowing the Trump Administration to use the threat of enforcement to pressure reputable scientific organizations away from developing evidence-backed healthcare recommendations the Administration dislikes.

In filing today’s amicus brief, Attorney General Bonta joins the attorneys general of Illinois, Massachusetts, Colordao, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington.