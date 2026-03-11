National Teacher Survey Reveals Staggering Character Decline in Students, 'Mandate for Character' in US Classrooms

Logo of the Medal of Honor Character Development Program

New national report highlights critical deficit in student foundational values and establishes an urgent need for character-based resources in American schools

There is a clear mandate for character education that is not just theoretical, but grounded in the real-life examples of courage, integrity, and sacrifice that the Medal of Honor represents.” — Chad Graham, Executive Director, Congressional Medal of Honor Society.

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medal of Honor Character Development Program released its " 2026 Mandate for Character report , revealing a profound character crisis unfolding in American classrooms. The study, which surveyed more than 200 educators nationwide, documents a tangible decline in student behavior and a critical deficit in the foundational values necessary for both academic success and civil society."This report reinforces what educators are experiencing in classrooms every day,” said Chad Graham, Executive Director for the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. "There is a clear mandate for character education that is not just theoretical, but grounded in the real-life examples of courage, integrity, and sacrifice that the Medal of Honor represents."Key findings from the "2026 Mandate for Character" report include:•A Universal Need: 98% of teachers report that a significant portion of their students would benefit from a dedicated character development curriculum.•The "Dopamine" Obstacle: Educators identified social media and pop culture as primary challenges, with students often preoccupied by digital distractions over classroom engagement.•The Resource Gap: Despite the need, 73% of teachers spend less than 30 minutes per week on character education, citing a critical lack of time and "turnkey" resources.•A Call for Real-Life Heroes: 99% of educators believe curriculum built on real-life stories is essential for reaching students today.The findings present a stark reality for the American educational system: 71% of educators have witnessed a measurable decline in student character over the past five years. While schools remain focused on academic recovery, teachers report that a lack of "grit," increased apathy, and the influence of social media are creating an environment where traditional values struggle to take root."Real-life examples of people doing brave things help students see that character is a mindset, not just a moment," noted one Georgia educator featured in the study.The report highlights a growing "foundational deficit," noting that many students arrive at school without core values once reinforced at home. Teachers identified Integrity (70%), Commitment (61%), and Service (55%) as the three most critical values students need to navigate the modern world."The Medal of Honor Character Development Program provides a concrete, educationally grounded resource for teachers to instill the values of courage and integrity in their students. By sharing the extraordinary stories of Medal of Honor Recipients, we empower educators to build the confidence and character kids need to become the leaders of tomorrow." — Cathy Ehlers Metcalf, Senior Director of EducationThe Medal of Honor Character Development Program provides a no-cost, comprehensive solution developed by teachers for teachers. Utilizing the oral histories of Medal of Honor Recipients, the program offers flexible, cross-curricular lessons that instill the enduring values of courage, sacrifice, and integrity without adding to a teacher's heavy planning burden.Teachers nationwide are in need of a free curriculum that can be provided in the classroom and at home. The Medal of Honor Character Development Program is calling on school leadership and community partners to prioritize character as the backbone of a healthy society. By providing educators with the tools they need to bridge this character gap, the program aims to inspire the next generation to live with the same integrity and commitment exemplified by our nation’s greatest heroes.Members of the media interested in covering this initiative are invited to contact the Medal of Honor Character Development Program to coordinate interviews with program leadership, including Senior Director of Education Cathy Ehlers Metcalf.For more information on the "2026 Mandate for Character" report or to access the free Character Development Program resources, visit https://www.cmohs.org/news-events/cdp-school-resources/ About the Medal of Honor Character Development Program: The Medal of Honor Character Development Program is a free resource that teaches courage, commitment, integrity, sacrifice, citizenship, and patriotism to students through educationally grounded lessons. Developed by teachers for teachers, the program utilizes the extraordinary military and civilian stories of Medal of Honor Recipients to provide students with concrete examples of good character. The program is an initiative of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization chartered by Congress in 1958.Media Contact:Lauren WayDigital Account ManagerKWSM: a digital marketing agencylauren@kwsmdigital.com949-436-5101

