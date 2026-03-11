Lexus of Fremont and Lexus of Thousand Oaks Earn 2025 Elite of Lexus Recognition

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swickard Auto Group is proud to announce that Lexus of Fremont and Lexus of Thousand Oaks have both earned the 2025 Elite of Lexus distinction, one of the most respected honors in the Lexus dealer network.Presented annually, Elite of Lexus recognizes dealerships that perform at the highest level across the ownership experience. Lexus describes Elite dealers as the “best of the best,” recognized for excelling in sales, service, and ownership support. Lexus dealer materials also describe the honor as being tied to customer feedback and customer satisfaction in those areas.The program’s awards qualifications further show that the recognition is not based on a single metric. Dealerships must meet standards tied to sales performance, service performance, facility requirements, and Area General Manager for approval, making the award a reflection of both customer experience and operational discipline.For customers, Elite of Lexus signals a dealership experience grounded in consistency, professionalism, and long-term trust. It reflects a store’s commitment to delivering at a high level throughout the full ownership journey, including the showroom experience, service support, and ongoing care.For Swickard Auto Group, this recognition highlights the strength of two teams that have built cultures centered on excellence. At both Lexus of Fremont and Lexus of Thousand Oaks, the award reflects the daily work of team members across every department, including sales, service, operations, administration, and leadership. It is a recognition of discipline, accountability, and a shared commitment to delivering an elevated guest experience.“This accomplishment was the result of clear communication with all department managers and staff in terms of the metrics needed to make this happen, and of course, everyone rowing together,” said Mike Caldwell, General Manager of Lexus of Fremont.“At the heart of this award is our shared focus on approaching perfection,” said Adam Chirchick, General Manager of Lexus of Thousand Oaks. “We do not just sell cars. We provide an experience that strives for perfection in every interaction.”By earning 2025 Elite of Lexus recognition, both dealerships join a select group of Lexus retailers recognized for exceptional performance.Earning Elite of Lexus status at both locations reinforces Swickard Auto Group’s commitment to building dealership environments where excellence is measurable, service is personal, and customer trust remains at the center of every interaction.

