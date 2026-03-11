TBS Launches as Parent Holding Company - Uniting Industry Leaders Under One Powerful Vision for Growth

New TBS Brand

Introduces new brand identities across its portfolio to signal the next chapter.

TBS provides a unified platform for innovation, operational excellence, and long-term growth. Together, we are building stronger—as business partners and organizationally.” — Brad Relford, president & CEO

SUN PRAIRIE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trachte Building Systems, a 125-year old, 100% employee-owned company, now identified as TBS, today announced its official launch as the parent holding company of four industry-leading brands: Trachte, Trac-Rite, MakoRabco, and Fire Facilities. The creation of TBS marks a decisive step forward, uniting the collective power of its brands into a larger, more formidable platform built to lead the North American market in building and door solutions.Guided by the tagline, “Together Building Stronger,” the unified enterprise aligns its employee-owners and individual business units around a common objective.As part of this evolution, Trachte and Trac-Rite are unveiling refreshed brand identities that signal the heightened energy, strengthened position, and bold forward movement of the brands within the TBS platform.A Unified Vision for GrowthThe repositioning of TBS advances how its companies integrate to serve the industries that rely on their individual capabilities. By coordinating expertise, resources, and services across Trachte, Trac-Rite, MakoRabco, and Fire Facilities, TBS enables its brands to support more complex project requirements, deliver broader solutions, and support customers with a level of depth and reliability few organizations can match.“Elevating TBS as the parent company aligns our corporate vision and amplifies our impact with the industries we serve,” said Brad Relford, President & CEO. “While each brand retains its unique strengths and legacy, TBS provides a unified platform for innovation, operational excellence, and long-term growth. Together, we are building stronger—as business partners and organizationally.”Brand Evolution: Trachte and Trac-RiteAlongside the launch of TBS, both Trachte and Trac-Rite are unveiling updated brand identities. The rebrands modernize their visual presence and messaging while honoring decades of industry leadership and trusted customer relationships.• Trachte, a leading manufacturer of custom-engineered metal buildings, will showcase a refreshed logo and brand that reflects its engineering expertise, durability, and customer-focused solutions.• Trac-Rite, a trusted provider of premium roll-up doors and self-storage solutions, will debut a new visual identity that emphasizes performance, reliability, and innovation.These updates represent more than a visual change—they signal continued investment in product development, service excellence, and market leadership, with each company continuing to operate independently within the TBS portfolio.Continuity and CommitmentCustomers, partners, and employees can expect seamless continuity in operations, service, and relationships. The leadership teams, manufacturing locations, and customer commitments across all brands remain unchanged.MakoRabco and Fire Facilities will continue operating under their established brand identities, now reinforced by the broader reach, resources, and enterprise strength of TBS.About TBSTBS is the parent holding company of Trachte, Trac-Rite, MakoRabco, and Fire Facilities. Together Building Stronger, these companies deliver industry-leading building and door solutions serving self-storage, public safety, commercial, and specialty markets across North America. Through innovation, operational excellence, and commitment to customer success, TBS is building the future of engineered building systems.For more information, visitMedia Contact:Robyn OgdenMarketing Managerrogden@tbscompanies.com

