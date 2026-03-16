Chicago Personal Injury Lawyer Announces Free Consultations for West Suburban Accident Victims

Located in Chicago and Oak Brook, Serving the Wrongfully Injured. Scott DeSalvo knows all of the Chicago Expressway and roads where crashes happen. Free Personal injury settlement calculator Scott DeSalvo is Available Day Or Night To Help. Scott DeSalvo helps clients all over Chicago, Berwyn and the western suburbs.

Scott DeSalvo extends no-cost legal consultations to injury victims in Bellwood, Berwyn, Melrose Park, and Chicago's west and southwest suburbs.

In communities like Bellwood and Berwyn, injury victims often don't realize the insurance offer on the table is far below what their case is worth.” — Scott DeSalvo, Personal Injury Attorney

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Personal injury attorney Scott DeSalvo is extending his free consultation services to accident and injury victims throughout Chicago's west and southwest suburban corridor — including Bellwood, Berwyn, Melrose Park, Maywood, Broadview, and neighboring communities — where working families are often among the hardest hit by serious injuries and the most underserved by the legal community."In communities like Bellwood and Berwyn, I see injury victims who have been dealing with an insurance company for months before they realize the settlement offer on the table is far below what their case is actually worth," said Scott DeSalvo, personal injury attorney and Trial Lawyers College graduate with over 25 years of experience helping Illinois injury victims. "A free consultation costs nothing and can completely change how someone understands their situation."The west suburban corridor along I-290 and I-294 is among the most densely trafficked in Illinois, with a high concentration of car accidents, workplace injuries at industrial facilities, and premises liability incidents at retail and commercial properties. Residents in communities like Bellwood often work in blue-collar industries with elevated on-the-job injury risks — including construction, warehousing, and manufacturing.For any Cook County personal injury attorney , contingency fee representation is the standard — but DeSalvo emphasizes that it matters whether the attorney you hire handles cases from intake to trial or passes clients off to case managers. DeSalvo handles his cases personally, a distinction he believes is especially important for injured workers and families in the west suburbs navigating complex insurance claims.Beyond free consultations, DeSalvo offers an extensive library of free legal resources at desalvolaw.com — including a custom-built car accident lawyer Chicago practice page and a personal injury settlement calculator — all personally authored by DeSalvo, not outsourced to a marketing agency."Whether someone calls my office or not, I want them to have real information," DeSalvo said. "The guides and tools on my site are there because injury victims deserve to understand their rights — and that's true whether they're in Bellwood, Berwyn, Chicago, or anywhere in Cook County."Injury victims in the west and southwest suburbs can reach DeSalvo's office by phone at 312-500-4500 or through desalvolaw.com. Consultations are free, and the firm is available 24/7.---About Scott DeSalvoScott DeSalvo is a personal injury attorney with over 25 years of experience representing injury victims throughout the Chicago metropolitan area, including Oak Brook, Cicero, and surrounding communities. A graduate of the Trial Lawyers College, DeSalvo personally authors all client resources — including detailed guides, calculators, and educational materials available free at desalvolaw.com — with a commitment to helping injury victims understand their rights whether or not they choose to hire him. He was named Best Personal Injury Lawyer in Oak Brook 2026 by BusinessRate.

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