Supply Chain Expert Lisa Anderson Explains How Iran Conflict Is Rippling Through Global Manufacturing

Energy markets, shipping routes and critical materials face new pressures as manufacturers assess risks and resilience strategies

When disruption occurs in one part of the system, supply chains around the world feel the impact” — Lisa Anderson, President LMA Consulting Group

CLAREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, a leading expert in manufacturing strategy and supply chain transformation and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc ., is highlighting vulnerabilities in global supply chains as the recent conflict involving Iran creates ripple effects across global trade, energy markets and critical manufacturing components.“Conflicts in strategic regions create ripple effects far beyond the immediate area,” said Anderson. “Energy flows, transportation routes, materials and communications networks are interconnected. When disruption occurs in one part of the system, supply chains around the world feel the impact.”One of the most immediate concerns is the vulnerability of the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical supply chain chokepoints. Roughly 20 percent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments pass through the Strait, along with refined petroleum products, bulk commodities, consumer goods and food imports.“Any slowdown in the Strait of Hormuz immediately affects global energy markets and transportation costs,” Anderson explained. “Since energy powers both manufacturing and logistics, these disruptions can quickly ripple through production costs and supply availability.”Key Supply Chain Ripple EffectsAnderson highlights several areas where manufacturers are already seeing impacts:Energy markets and manufacturing costsThe Middle East remains a global energy hub. As volatility increases, energy prices and availability can shift quickly, affecting production costs, logistics and packaging materials across industries.Global manufacturing interdependenceBecause countries like China account for roughly 30 percent of global manufacturing output, disruptions tied to energy flows and shipping routes can cascade across international supply chains.Defense and advanced manufacturing demandAs geopolitical conflicts intensify, demand for defense technologies, advanced electronics and related manufacturing capacity is increasing, which could tighten the supply of key components and materials.Infrastructure and rebuilding demandLonger-term impacts could include increased demand for construction materials, infrastructure components and industrial equipment as rebuilding efforts begin in affected regions.Communications, cyber and data infrastructure risksRecent disruptions to data centers and communications networks highlight vulnerabilities in digital infrastructure that modern supply chains rely upon for logistics coordination, AI-enabled planning and global communications.Rare earth elements and critical materialsRare earth minerals - essential for electronics, artificial intelligence, energy systems and defense technologies - remain heavily concentrated in global supply chains, creating additional risk if geopolitical tensions escalate.“These factors reinforce how interconnected the modern supply chain has become,” Anderson said. “Energy, technology, transportation and materials are tightly linked. Disruption in one area often spreads quickly across the entire system.”What Manufacturers Should Do NowAccording to Anderson, proactive companies are already implementing practical steps to strengthen resilience.“Forward-thinking executives prepare for disruption before it happens,” she said.Recommended actions include:Develop executable backup plansCompanies should ensure contingency plans exist across suppliers, logistics providers and transportation routes - and that those plans can actually be implemented when needed.Diversify sources of supplyOrganizations should diversify suppliers not only by country but also by region, logistics routes and supply chain chokepoints.Build resilient logistics networksEstablish alternate transportation routes and modes wherever possible to maintain flexibility in the event of disruptions.Strengthen predictive planning through SIOP Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning (SIOP) enables companies to align demand, supply, and operations, enabling rapid adjustments to production, sourcing, and inventory strategies.Leverage artificial intelligence and advanced technologiesAI-enabled supply chain tools, visibility platforms and predictive analytics can help companies dynamically reroute shipments, detect disruptions earlier and optimize decisions across the supply chain.“Resilience is no longer optional,” Anderson added. “The companies that succeed will be those that combine strong planning processes like SIOP with advanced technologies and collaborative supply chain partnerships.”To explore LMA Consulting’s resources on supply chain resilience and strategic planning, visit: Best of Supply Chain About LMA Consulting GroupLMA Consulting Group specializes in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. Lisa Anderson is recognized among the top supply chain and ERP experts and is regularly featured in major media, including Bloomberg, IndustryWeek, The Wall Street Journal and Inc. Magazine. She is a noted authority on the SIOP (Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning) process and author of SIOP: Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth. For more, visit LMAConsultingGroup.com.

