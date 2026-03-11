Indian government partners with Lloyd’s Register for greener, digital maritime sector transformation

Ambrish Bansal, Global Head – Management Consulting & ESG Advisory, LR Advisory Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping, Government of India

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lloyd’s Register (LR) Advisory has been appointed as Technical Support Unit (TSU) to the Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping), Government of India, supporting the country’s efforts to deliver a more sustainable, digitally enabled maritime sector.India’s maritime sector is seeing rapid growth, requiring a robust and forward-looking regulatory framework capable of balancing expansion with safety, environmental stewardship, and global competitiveness. Under the guidance of the DG Shipping and the Ministry, the TSU model has been established to strengthen institutional capacity through structured policy review, strategic interventions, and systematic process modernisation.The TSU will undertake comprehensive assessments of existing regulatory and governance frameworks, identify gaps in alignment with international conventions and best practices, and recommend targeted policy and regulatory reforms. Through evidence-based analysis and strategic intervention, the initiative aims to enhance regulatory efficiency, transparency, and compliance, while reinforcing safety and environmental standards. LR Advisory will support the development of the Green Port Index, advise on the refinement of India’s Integrated Shipping Policy, and contribute to frameworks for onshore power supply. The work will also include advancing green shipbuilding and green recycling practices, building national capability on decarbonisation, and supporting the digital transformation of regulatory processes. These initiatives form part of India’s wider strategy to build cleaner, more efficient and globally competitive ports and shipping networks.An initial one-year contract has been agreed, with a framework in place to extend the collaboration for up to five years.The appointment builds on LR’s recent involvement in developing India’s National Green Shipping Policy and reinforces its global advisory position and commitment to supporting national authorities in achieving sustainable maritime growth.Ambrish Bansal, Global Head – Management Consulting & ESG Advisory, LR Advisory, said: “India is rapidly expanding its port infrastructure and maritime connectivity. As growth accelerates, regulation must keep pace — driven by clear strategy and focused implementation.“Our role is to turn policy ambition into practical, scalable regulation. By leveraging global expertise and benchmarking, we support implementation at pace — accelerating India’s transition to lower-emission shipping while reinforcing long-term resilience and investor confidence.”Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping, Government of India, said: “This appointment reflects India’s ambition to work with partners who can bring a depth of technical expertise and international perspective to national maritime reforms. LR’s experience in policy development, decarbonisation pathways and digital modernisation were cited as key factors in the selection.”

