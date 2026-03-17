San Diego Law Firm Weitzen Samuth Sinex & Sherry Expands Reach with Addition of Real Estate Partner, John Y. Lee

John Y. Lee, WSSS Partner

Weitzen Samuth Sinex & Sherry announces John Y. Lee has joined as Partner to launch a real estate practice serving business and commercial property clients.

My goal is to provide the firm’s clients with more than just legal guidance and offer a business-focused approach tailored to each client’s specific and unique issues.” — John Y. Lee

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weitzen Samuth Sinex & Sherry (WSSS) is pleased to announce that John Y. Lee has joined the firm as a Partner, marking the launch of a dedicated real estate and business practice area designed to serve the needs of business owners and multifamily and commercial property clients.Mr. Lee joins WSSS from a prominent AmLaw 200 firm based in San Diego, bringing more than 15 years of experience advising a wide and diverse range of business and real estate clients and their operations. His background combines a Juris Doctor (JD) with a Master of Laws (LLM) in Taxation, enabling WSSS to deliver a high level of strategic precision in real estate and business transactional matters.“I am honored to join WSSS at such a pivotal moment for the firm,” said John Y. Lee. “My goal is to provide the firm’s clients with more than just legal guidance and offer a business-focused approach tailored to each client’s specific and unique issues.”Mr. Lee’s practice focuses on all facets of real estate transactions , including real estate financing (e.g., Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans and conventional financing), retail and commercial leasing, purchase-and-sale agreements for acquisitions and dispositions, and property tax planning. Representative matters and clients have included:-Multifamily apartment communities.-Commercial retail and office properties.-Industrial warehouses and mixed-use developments.-Hospitality properties.Throughout his career, Mr. Lee has been recognized for his legal excellence, including being named to the 2021-2025 Best Lawyers"Ones to Watch" list for Real Estate Law and Tax Law.“Bringing John into the partnership represents a significant milestone for WSSS,” said Jennifer J. Sinex, Managing Partner at WSSS. “His ability to navigate the intersection of high-stakes real estate deals and sophisticated tax law is a rare asset that aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing hardworking, client-centric counsel.”For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact John Y. Lee at 858-793-0300 or visit wsss-law.com.About Weitzen Samuth Sinex & Sherry (WSSS)Weitzen Samuth Sinex & Sherry (WSSS) is a San Diego-based law firm specializing in Estate Planning, Probate & Trust Administration, and Business Formation and Real Estate Transactions. The firm provides the strategic depth of a large-scale practice with the personalized, client-centric attention of a high-caliber small law firm. WSSS is dedicated to protecting the legacies and operational success of business owners, individuals, and families through reliable, hardworking advocacy.

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