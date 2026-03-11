Woolroom Supplies Naturally Fire-Resistant Mattress Toppers to NASA’s Johnson Space Center

Woolroom is excited to announce its products were sent to NASA’s Johnson Space Center for testing.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woolroom is excited to announce its products were sent to NASA’s Johnson Space Center for testing. The team supplied 16 wool mattress toppers for a NASA Johnson test mission, meeting strict safety standards due to their 100% traceable British wool, which is naturally fire-resistant without added chemicals or treatments.In the fall of 2025, in response to a procurement request by NASA Johnson, Woolroom supplied mattress toppers that would meet the safety requirements for a space mission. The mission studies the effects of oxygen-enriched environments on the body, ultimately aiming to reduce “pre-breath time” before astronauts suit up to enter space. However, higher oxygen levels subsequently increase the risk of flammability, thereby ruling out bedding materials that are more likely to catch fire and harm critical machinery or the astronauts themselves, such as nylon or polyester.Woolroom’s products, made from 100% traceable British wool fibers, are naturally flame-resistant. Wool fibers contain high levels of nitrogen and water and only ignite when exposed to temperatures around 1,058°F/570°C. They also tend to self-extinguish instead of catching or spreading fire when exposed to flame, making wool bedding the ideal solution for astronauts exposed to higher levels of flammable elements like oxygen.“What makes wool remarkable is that it evolved to protect life in harsh conditions,” says Chris Tattersall, Managing Director at Woolroom. “It’s naturally flame resistant, regulates temperature, and manages moisture without synthetic treatments. Those same qualities that protect sheep in extreme climates are exactly why wool performs so well in environments as demanding as space.This order from NASA Johnson signifies Woolroom’s dedication to creating high-quality, sustainable and safe bedding that meets the strictest safety standards. Woolroom is known for bedding that feels comfortable, performs well, and keeps chemical exposure to an absolute minimum.“This is a proud moment for our team,” says Tattersall. “At Woolroom, we’ve always believed wool is the most advanced performance fiber nature ever created. The fact that NASA is testing our toppers at Johnson Space Center reinforces that the natural qualities of wool, like safety, breathability, and resilience, stand up to even the most demanding environments.”Fire safety has become an increasingly important consideration in bedding, and Woolroom’s products are designed with this priority at the core. Naturally flame-resistant, wool meets stringent fire safety standards without the need for synthetic chemical treatments. As awareness grows around the materials used in the home, more consumers are seeking bedding that delivers both high performance and compliance with safety regulations, while avoiding added chemical flame retardants.Natural wool bedding from Woolroom helps create cleaner, safer sleep spaces. While Woolroom has always held itself to the highest standards, the team is proud that its bedding was provided to NASA Johnson for testing at the space center, a testament to its uncompromising safety, quality, and performance.For more information on Woolroom, visit https://www.thewoolroom.com/en-us/ *Disclaimer: NASA Johnson Space Center does not endorse or promote commercial products. The reference to a procurement order is factual and not intended to imply endorsement, partnership, or evaluation.About Woolroom:Founded in 2008 and built on 150 years of expertise in sourcing the finest wool and textiles, Woolroom is a family-run business from Bradford, the “Wool Capital of the World,” dedicated to creating home textiles crafted from British wool and natural fibers for the best night’s sleep. Responding to a time when synthetic, unethically produced bedding dominated the market and wool was undervalued, Woolroom set out to make a responsible choice—ensuring wool’s natural sleep-enhancing properties were brought to life in bedding and mattresses. Committed to improving the lives of British farmers and their animals, Woolroom guarantees fair pricing for wool and humane treatment for sheep through its Wool IDTraceable Wool Program, making it the only fully traceable wool bedding and mattress provider in the world. With a global reach and a people-first ethos, Woolroom lives by its motto, “From Sheep to Sleep,” combining ethical sourcing, transparency, and expert craftsmanship to deliver superior rest around the globe.

