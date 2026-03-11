Snooze Mattress and Wellness to Host Free 'ZenFest' Community Yoga and Sound Bath Event in Indianapolis

A free community event combining yoga, sound meditation, and local wellness vendors will take place on March 28th at Snooze Mattress & Wellness in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snooze Mattress and Wellness-Indianapolis will host "ZenFest," a free community wellness event on Saturday, March 28th from 3:00–5:00 PM, bringing together yoga, sound meditation, and local wellness vendors for an afternoon focused on relaxation and mindfulness.The event will begin with a gentle yoga session from 3:15–3:45 PM led by Diane, owner of Bosom Buddies Yoga, whose welcoming teaching style makes yoga accessible for beginners and experienced practitioners alike. Following yoga, Rita from Healing Moments will guide participants through a sound bath meditation from 3:50–4:20 PM, using crystal singing bowls to create a calming, immersive experience designed to help participants relax and reset.Guests will also have the opportunity to explore offerings from local wellness vendors and connect with others in the community interested in health, rest, and mindfulness.“Sleep is the foundation of wellness, but true wellbeing goes beyond just what happens at night,” said Erik Saini, owner of Snooze Mattress and Wellness in Indianapolis. “ZenFest is about creating a space where people can slow down, breathe, and experience practices that support both rest and overall health.”Saini added that the event reflects the company’s commitment to community wellness. “We love bringing people together around practices that help them feel better in their bodies and minds,” Saini said. “Wellness is something that grows stronger when a community experiences it together.”ZenFest is free and open to ages 13+, but space is limited and attendance will be capped. Community members are encouraged to reserve their spot through the Facebook event page Snooze Mattress and Wellness, Indianapolis is a sleep and wellness retailer dedicated to helping individuals improve their quality of life through better sleep. By combining premium sleep solutions with education and community-centered wellness events, Snooze aims to support healthier, more balanced living.

