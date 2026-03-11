Forbidden Feasts: Navessa Allen Turns Her #1 NYT Bestseller Lights Out into a Seductive Cookbook

Forbidden Feasts by Navessa Allen: Seductive recipes inspired by her #1 NYT bestseller Lights Out. Insight Editions, the leading popular culture publisher Weldon Owen, an imprint of Insight Editions

Inspired by Navessa Allen’s #1 NYT bestseller Lights Out, Forbidden Feasts offers seductive recipes for the hours after midnight.

Your kitchen has never seen anything like what’s coming next…and neither, my darling, have you.” — Navessa Allen

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Weldon Owen, an imprint of Insight Editions, is pleased to announce the launch of Forbidden Feasts: The Official Lights Out Cookbook (April 28, 2026 | Hardcover | $34.99 | 9798886743821), inspired by Navessa Allen’s #1 New York Times bestselling novel, Lights Out.Forbidden Feasts: The Official Lights Out Cookbook draws fans deeper into Navessa Allen’s sultry, suspense-filled world with a one-of-a-kind culinary journey inspired by her bestselling novel. Featuring 60 recipes, this cookbook invites readers to step beyond the page and into the kitchen, transforming a literary experience into an immersive culinary adventure that is meant to be shared. Offering exclusive character notes, in-world anecdotes, and revealing behind-the-scenes insights, Forbidden Feasts pairs storytelling with bold flavors and rich textures—it’s more than a dish; it’s a moment. Experience the Lights Out world through a seductive, story-driven cookbook that encourages readers to connect, discuss, and indulge together.From intimate, candlelit cooking adventures for two, to lively book club gatherings, Forbidden Feasts delivers a blend of humor and allure as sharp as its knives. This cookbook serves up an irresistible spread of cocktails, tempting small bites and snacks, unctuous mains, and decadent desserts designed to spark conversation. Fans will delight with page-to-plate (and glass) creations ranging from the instantly recognizable Josh’s Homemade Trail Mix to the flirtatious Red Flag Sangria and visually stunning Potato Roses for Aly. Each recipe is thoughtfully crafted to heighten the mood, turning every bite and sip into an extension of the story.“These are dishes that require trust, appetite, and sometimes a willingness to kiss before the plate is even cleared. Your kitchen has never seen anything like what’s coming next…and neither, my darling, have you.” – Navessa AllenWith laugh-out-loud recipes and sinful indulgences, Navessa invites all to read it, cook it and taste the world they love—proving that some stories aren’t just meant to be read… they’re meant to be devoured.Forbidden Feasts: The Official Lights Out Cookbook and Forbidden Feasts: The Official Lights Out Cookbook and Apron Gift Set will be available in stores and online April 28.Look for upcoming releases including Lights Out: The Official Coloring Book, The Faceless Man Color-Change Scented Candle, and Lights Out: The Official Card Game, releasing in 2026.Lights Out is the first book in Navessa Allen’s Into Darkness series and has remained on the New York Times bestseller list for over a year. Navessa Allen’s publisher is Slowburn, a division of Zando. Navessa is represented by MoxieCompany for branded partnerships, and Sandra Dijkstra Literary Agency.About Navessa AllenNavessa Allen is the #1 New York Times and international bestselling author of Lights Out, Caught Up and Game On which have sold millions of copies. Navessa can be found on TikTok, Instagram and www.navessaallen.com About MoxieCompanyMoxieCompany is a global brand and franchise management, promotions, and licensing agency. Moxie represents a diverse portfolio of brands, for more information visit www.moxieco.com About Insight EditionsInsight Editions pushes the boundaries of creativity, design, and production with award-winning books and collectibles. From collaborations with innovators like James Cameron and Guillermo del Toro to partnerships with global brands including Dune, Wicked, Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, Harry Potter, Beetlejuice, Game of Thrones, Back to the Future, and Amblin Entertainment, Insight Editions creates stories and experiences for fans, readers, and seekers of all ages that transcend the page. The dynamic catalog ranges from pop culture to photography to cooking to nature conservation to limited editions, collectors’ editions, and luxury popular culture products. Learn more at insighteditions.com

