Advancing to the Sweet Sixteen: Orion Protective Services’ Approach to Client Success

EAST WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As college basketball fans gear up for the Sweet Sixteen, Orion Protective Services is celebrating a milestone of its own: 16 years of delivering trusted security solutions across Connecticut and Massachusetts. Ed Ramsdell , President and CEO of Orion, credits the company’s success to its people. “Our security officers are at the heart of everything we do,” said Ramsdell. “And our management team brings decades of experience in security, military service, and law enforcement. Together, they make sure every client can focus on their work knowing they’re protected.”At Orion Protective Services, the company’s success comes from its people, principles, and teamwork. To celebrate 16 years in business, here are 16 reasons clients continue to place their trust in the company:1. It starts with the right peopleOrion’s security officers bring professionalism, focus, and sound judgment to every assignment, forming the foundation of the team’s success.2. Leadership experienceManagement provides guidance rooted in decades of security, military service, and law enforcement experience, offering perspective that strengthens the team without overshadowing it.3. Security around the clockProtection doesn’t take breaks. Orion provides 24/7 coverage, ensuring clients can focus on running their business with confidence.4. Tailored security solutionsEvery client and environment is different. Orion works closely with each business to design security plans that address their specific challenges to provide them with optimal protection.5. Preparation builds confidenceTraining and on-the-job experience keep officers alert, calm, and ready - like athletes running drills before the big game.6. Consistency earns trustClients can rely on Orion to be professional, prepared, and focused every day, delivering dependable results under pressure.7. Hands-on leadershipManagement stays connected to operations, offering guidance while allowing officers to perform at their best.8. Accountability in actionEvery team member knows their work directly affects client safety and operational success, reinforcing a culture of responsibility.9. Veteran-owned foundationDiscipline, integrity, and reliability reflect Orion’s veteran-owned roots and approach to service.10. Community engagementOrion actively participates in the communities it serves, demonstrating commitment beyond contracts.11. Supporting veteransRamsdell and Orion back initiatives that assist veterans and their families, keeping service at the heart of the business.12. Clear communicationOrion keeps communication channels with clients open, ensuring officers and management understand goals, anticipate needs, and provide advice that adds solid value.13. Reputation built over timeSixteen years of service reflects lasting relationships and proven performance.14. Adaptable strategiesSecurity challenges evolve. Orion adjusts quickly, applying experience and judgment to each new situation.15. Leadership shaped by experienceEd Ramsdell brings more than four decades of leadership and security experience, rolling up his sleeves with the team and giving back to the community along the way.16. Trust at the coreOrion’s mission is simple: provide clients with reliable security and guidance so their operations run smoothly. By working hand-in-hand with clients, Orion delivers solutions that clients can rely on, with confidence and peace of mind – it's a true partnership in every sense of the word.“Success in business comes from preparation, teamwork, and execution, just like on the court,” Ramsdell says. “That’s the approach our clients see with Orion every day.”________________________________________About Orion Protective Services, Inc.Orion Protective Services, Inc. has provided security services for clients throughout New England since 2010. Security is not a one-size-fits-all solution, so Orion does not take an indistinguishable blanket approach. We take the time to ask the important questions so that we can provide a tailored solution that aligns with the client’s goals and agenda and is a good fit for the firm’s or community’s culture.Orion’s management and staff have the high level of expertise needed to provide custom security protection for a wide variety of customers, including residential communities, corporate complexes, municipalities, schools, construction sites and retail establishments. Orion has its headquarters in East Windsor, Connecticut, with satellite offices throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts, enabling them to provide immediate, around-the-clock support and arrive at client locations in 30 minutes or less.

