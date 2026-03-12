e.Republic Achieves Record Impact and Growth, Deepening Its Commitment to the $160B Government and Education Market

e.Republic, the nation's leading media, market intelligence, and events company focused on state and local government and education, marks record growth in programs, platforms, and market reach.

Five years of strong performance reflect rising demand for trusted intelligence, connections, and expertise in the evolving SLED market

We’re investing in the people, platforms, and communities that help both sides collaborate and solve problems in a rapidly changing market.” — Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- e.Republic today highlighted five years of sustained impact and expanding market influence, driven by strong performance and rising demand for trusted experts who can deliver valuable intelligence and connections for public-sector leaders and their private-sector partners in an increasingly complex market.Leveraging the MomentThe company’s Center for Digital Government (CDG) projects the state and local government and education (SLED) market to reach $160.2 billion in 2026 and grow to $202.3 billion by 2030. In addition, according to CDG and NASCIO data, government leaders are prioritizing responsible AI deployment, cybersecurity resilience, and modernization, and often within tighter fiscal constraints.Recent research shared at e.Republic’s Beyond the Beltway conference last month shows almost 80% of SLED sales and marketing professionals are optimistic about market opportunities. Reaching and engaging government decision-makers remains vendors’ primary go-to-market challenge, one that e.Republic is well-positioned to help solve."For more than four decades, e.Republic has been the definitive source of intelligence, insight, and connection for state and local government and education, and five years of sustained growth and deepening market commitment tells us that role has never mattered more,” said Cathilea Robinett, CEO of e.Republic. “We’re investing in the people, platforms, and communities that help both sides collaborate and solve problems in a rapidly changing market.”Strengthening Our Executive BenchTo meet this moment, e.Republic has expanded senior leadership across research, technology, and customer success, deepening both practitioner expertise and platform capability.* Rob Lloyd, former CTO for the City of Seattle and Deputy City Manager/CIO for San José, joined as Executive Director of the Center for Digital Government.* Ayesha Fawad, formerly with Comcast and Xfinity Mobile, joined as Vice President of Software Engineering to advance the company’s AI-enabled technology foundation.* Angela Fultz Nordstrom, with more than 25 years of experience in government technology, operations, and SLED/FED sales, joined as Vice President of Customer Success, to establish a dedicated function focused on measurable partner outcomes.Empowering the Market with InsightComplementing the leadership investments is a disciplined build-out of the platforms and research tools that make e.Republic the authoritative voice on the SLED market. At the core of that ecosystem is Industry Navigator, now enhanced with AI capabilities that help vendors spot opportunities earlier, predict market trends, and connect with decision-makers more effectively.The authority extends across e.Republic’s portfolio of proprietary research and recognition programs, each shining a spotlight on the leaders and organizations advancing public-sector innovation:* The GovTech 100, published in February 2026, identifies the top 100 technology companies serving state and local government, a widely cited benchmark that shapes purchasing conversations nationwide.* The Digital Counties Survey, now in its 23rd year, recognized more than 50 top-performing U.S. counties in November 2025 for innovative use of technology to improve public services, strengthen cybersecurity, and modernize operations.* The inaugural AI 50, announced in August 2025 by e.Republic's Center for Public Sector AI, recognized the individuals and organizations leading applied artificial intelligence across government, education, and the civic sector.* The Government Experience Awards, now in their ninth year, celebrated the states, cities, counties, and agencies delivering more accessible, equitable, and resident-centered digital services, with honorees recognized at the GovX Summit in September 2025.* Governing's 2025 Public Officials of the Year, announced in October 2025, honored elected and appointed leaders whose work has meaningfully improved the lives of their constituents, continuing a tradition now in its 25th year.* Also in its 25th year this year is Government Technology’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers, and Drivers, being released April 30.Growing CommunitiesAs AI and cybersecurity have moved to the forefront of public-sector leadership agendas, e.Republic has grown its portfolio of councils to seven, adding two new communities to its existing AI, Future of Data, Government Efficiency, Higher Education IT Leadership, and K-12 Education Leadership Councils:* The National Council of Public-Sector Cybersecurity Leaders, a dedicated home for cross-sector dialogue on the threat landscape government faces daily* The Higher Education AI Council, recognizing that education's AI moment requires its own focused community and expertiseThe councils are one part of an expanded community-building effort. e.Republic’s 2026 events portfolio now reaches more than 20,000 public-sector technology and leadership professionals through 110 annual events across 48 states, more than double from 2022.Investing in Educatione.Republic is deepening its commitment to the education market across events and programs. On March 27, Beyond the Curriculum brings e.Republic’s cross-sector market briefing model to education with education-focused SLEDie Award winners recognized during the Center for Digital Education’s 2026 virtual ed tech market briefing. A growing slate of K-12 and higher education events continue to expand e.Republic’s reach into the communities navigating AI adoption, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.Delivering on Our MissionIn the past quarter, e.Republic has received the following accolades, recognizing the strength of e.Republic’s customer relationships and success, workplace culture, and market impact:* Two Gold Stevie Awards for Sales Excellence in Government and Education* 2026 Certified Amazing WorkplaceAs the SLED market continues to evolve, e.Republic’s investments in leadership, intelligence, and community position it to remain at the center of the trusted relationships that drive progress in government and education. A refreshed brand identity and website reflects this growth and evolution, bringing e.Republic’s portfolio together in a streamlined experience for both the public sector and the companies serving them.About e.Republice.Republic is a mission-driven company focused on helping government and education organizations navigate change and drive innovation. Learn more at www.erepublic.com..

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.