Free ‘Thought Record’ Tool Helps Anxious New Yorkers Break Negative Thinking Loops in Real Time

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Feeling Good Psychotherapy, a Cognitive Behavioral Therapy practice serving New York City and telehealth clients across New York State, today released a free, interactive Thought Record worksheet designed to help people interrupt anxious thinking patterns in real time.The Thought Record is one of the most widely researched tools in CBT, the gold-standard treatment for anxiety and depression. Yet many people who could benefit from it have never encountered it, or have only seen clinical versions that feel intimidating or overly technical. The new resource from Feeling Good Psychotherapy changes that.“When anxiety takes over, the mind moves fast and the thinking gets very narrow,” said a clinician at Feeling Good Psychotherapy. “The Thought Record creates a small pause in that process. We wanted to make a version that anyone could pick up during a hard moment and actually use.”About the ToolThe worksheet guides users through seven evidence-based steps in plain, jargon-free language, with contextual prompts that explain the purpose of each stage:Describe the Situation: Grounding users in observable facts before any interpretation begins.Name Emotions and Rate Intensity: Labeling feelings to reduce their physiological grip.Capture Automatic Thoughts: Writing down the mind’s immediate, uncensored reaction.Examine the Evidence: Separating fact from interpretation for and against the thought.Identify Cognitive Distortions: Recognizing common patterns like catastrophizing, mind reading, and all-or-nothing thinking.Develop a Balanced Thought: Arriving at a more accurate and complete picture, not forced positivity.Re-rate Emotions: Noticing what, if anything, shifted through the process.The digital version is fully interactive, allowing users to complete the form on any device. A print-optimized layout is available for those who prefer to work by hand. Both versions are free to use and share without restriction.Why It Matters for New YorkersNew York City consistently ranks among the most stressful urban environments in the country. According to the New York State Office of Mental Health, anxiety disorders affect nearly one in five adults statewide. For many New Yorkers, the gap between recognizing anxiety and accessing professional support remains wide, whether due to cost, waitlists, stigma, or simply not knowing where to start.Releasing free, high-quality mental health resources is part of Feeling Good Psychotherapy’s broader commitment to making CBT skills accessible beyond the therapy room. The Thought Record tool is designed to be useful whether someone is currently in therapy, on a waitlist, or managing on their own.AvailabilityThe Thought Record worksheet is available now at no cost at feelinggoodpsychotherapy.com. It requires no sign-up, email submission, or account creation. Clinicians, educators, and mental health advocates are welcome to share the link freely.About Feeling Good PsychotherapyFeeling Good Psychotherapy is a New York City-based practice specializing in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for anxiety, depression, OCD, trauma, and relationship challenges. The practice offers in-person sessions in Manhattan and telehealth services across New York State. Clinicians hold advanced degrees and are trained in evidence-based modalities including CBT, DBT, and ACT. The practice is committed to thoughtful, personalized care that extends beyond the session hour.Contact Information:Dr. Elise Munoz, LCSW, DSWFeeling Good PsychotherapyWebsite: https://www.feelinggoodpsychotherapy.com Phone: (212) 406-3520Email: info@feelinggoodpsychotherapy.com

