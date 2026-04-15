iMovR Launches New P1 Elite™ Series Ergonomic Standing Desks for Executive and Professionals
Rapid adjustment speeds up to 2x faster, advanced Bluetooth + OLED touch control, and breakthrough 4-leg designs all Made in the USA - starting at $995 MSRP
“Standing desks only work if people use them." said Josh Feinstein, CEO at iMovR. "We built the P1 to make the experience more enjoyable—faster adjustments, solid stability, and intuitive controls so changing positions feels effortless.”
P1 Elite Series Highlights: Speed, Control, and Stability
The P1 Series is built around iMovR’s latest technology platform, including:
• Ultra-fast lift speed: up to 80mm/sec (3.15"/sec) for quick, smooth transitions
• Smart connectivity: Bluetooth-enabled functionality with app-based movement support and control via phone or desktop.
• Premium intuitive control interface: OLED touch control paddle with programmable presets
• Increased size availability, with surfaces up to 95" wide for larger workstations.
• Stability-first engineering: heavy-duty frame architecture designed for rigidity at any height
• Professional-grade configurations: engineered for demanding workstation setups in executive and home office environments
The new P1 lineup includes the P1 ELITE and the P1 ELITE PLUS series—engineered for users who want maximum stability, larger desktops, or heavier equipment setups.
P1 ELITE PLUS: Breakthrough 4-Leg Designs Built for Real-World Workstations:
4-Leg Unique C-Frame Design That Supports Drawers and Keyboard Systems. According to iMovR, the P1 ELITE PLUS is the only 4-column (4-leg) desk offered in a C-frame configuration, enabling practical under-desk accessory use—such as drawers and keyboard systems—without the common clearance limitations of typical 4-leg designs.
P1 ELITE PLUS L-Shaped: Dual End-Column Design for Enhanced Stability:
For large corner workstations, iMovR also introduced the P1 ELITE PLUS L-Shaped Standing Desk, featuring a 4-column architecture with a dual end-column design intended to enhance stability across larger L-shaped spans. iMovR states it is the only 4-column L-shaped standing desk on the market utilizing this dual end-column approach.
Pricing and Availability:
The iMovR P1™ Series is available now in the US market with multiple sizes, 42 different finish combinations, and configurations—including P1 ELITE, P1 ELITE PLUS, and P1 ELITE PLUS L-Shaped—with a starting MSRP of $995.
Learn more about the P1 Elite Series from iMovR here.
About iMovR
iMovR designs and manufactures Made in the USA performance-driven ergonomic workstations that help people work healthier and feel better—without sacrificing productivity or aesthetics. The company’s product line includes standing desks, treadmill desks, monitor arms, seating, and workspace accessories, built for long-term reliability, and a premium ownership experience.
Josh Feinstein
iMovR
+1 425-999-3550
sales@imovr.com
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