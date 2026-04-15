iMovR Launches New P1 Elite™ Series Ergonomic Standing Desks for Executive and Professionals

P1 Elite Plus series 4-Column standing desk in walnut/black.

Rapid adjustment speeds up to 2x faster, advanced Bluetooth + OLED touch control, and breakthrough 4-leg designs all Made in the USA - starting at $995 MSRP

Standing desks only work if people use them. We built the P1 to make the experience more enjoyable—faster adjustments, solid stability, and intuitive controls so changing positions feels effortless.” — Josh Feinstein, CEO

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iMovR today announced the launch of the P1™ Elite Series Ergonomic Standing Desks, a new flagship line engineered for executive and professional home offices where speed, stability, and refined user experience matter. Designed and built in the USA to make sit-to-stand transitions feel effortless, the P1 Series delivers ultra-fast lift performance—up to 80mm/sec (3.15"/sec)—paired with next-generation smart controls and heavy-duty structural engineering. The ergonomically designed work surfaces are available in iMovR's exclusive 3D seamless laminate, solid birch butcher-block, or hand-finished wide-plank solid hardwoods.“Standing desks only work if people use them." said Josh Feinstein, CEO at iMovR. "We built the P1 to make the experience more enjoyable—faster adjustments, solid stability, and intuitive controls so changing positions feels effortless.”P1 Elite Series Highlights: Speed, Control, and StabilityThe P1 Series is built around iMovR’s latest technology platform, including:• Ultra-fast lift speed: up to 80mm/sec (3.15"/sec) for quick, smooth transitions• Smart connectivity: Bluetooth-enabled functionality with app-based movement support and control via phone or desktop.• Premium intuitive control interface: OLED touch control paddle with programmable presets• Increased size availability, with surfaces up to 95" wide for larger workstations.• Stability-first engineering: heavy-duty frame architecture designed for rigidity at any height• Professional-grade configurations: engineered for demanding workstation setups in executive and home office environmentsThe new P1 lineup includes the P1 ELITE and the P1 ELITE PLUS series—engineered for users who want maximum stability, larger desktops, or heavier equipment setups.P1 ELITE PLUS: Breakthrough 4-Leg Designs Built for Real-World Workstations:4-Leg Unique C-Frame Design That Supports Drawers and Keyboard Systems. According to iMovR, the P1 ELITE PLUS is the only 4-column (4-leg) desk offered in a C-frame configuration, enabling practical under-desk accessory use—such as drawers and keyboard systems—without the common clearance limitations of typical 4-leg designs.P1 ELITE PLUS L-Shaped: Dual End-Column Design for Enhanced Stability:For large corner workstations, iMovR also introduced the P1 ELITE PLUS L-Shaped Standing Desk, featuring a 4-column architecture with a dual end-column design intended to enhance stability across larger L-shaped spans. iMovR states it is the only 4-column L-shaped standing desk on the market utilizing this dual end-column approach.Pricing and Availability:The iMovR P1™ Series is available now in the US market with multiple sizes, 42 different finish combinations, and configurations—including P1 ELITE, P1 ELITE PLUS, and P1 ELITE PLUS L-Shaped—with a starting MSRP of $995.About iMovRiMovR designs and manufactures Made in the USA performance-driven ergonomic workstations that help people work healthier and feel better—without sacrificing productivity or aesthetics. The company’s product line includes standing desks, treadmill desks, monitor arms, seating, and workspace accessories, built for long-term reliability, and a premium ownership experience.

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