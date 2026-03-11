LK Psychotherapy Releases Guide to Choosing a Therapist in Ontario

Choosing the right therapist can make all the difference in your healing journey. This guide from LK Psychotherapy helps individuals and couples in Ontario know the important questions to ask when selecting a therapist who truly understands their needs. Finding a therapist who understands your story is an important step toward healing and personal growth. LK Psychotherapy’s new guide helps Ontario residents navigate how to choose the right therapist with confidence.

BELLEVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LK Psychotherapy & Clinical Services has released a new educational guide titled “10 Questions to Ask When Choosing a Therapist in Ontario ”, designed to help individuals and families make informed decisions when seeking mental health care in Belleville, Ontario, Hastings County, and across the province. The resource is now available through the practice’s website and aims to support Ontario residents searching for therapy services, behavioral health support, and evidence-based mental health treatment.Founded in 2021, LK Psychotherapy & Clinical Services provides trauma-informed psychotherapy and counseling services to adolescents and adults throughout Belleville, Ontario and surrounding communities, while also offering secure virtual mental health care across Ontario and Alberta. The newly released guide reflects the practice’s commitment to accessible care, dignity and respect, and helping individuals reclaim their lives through informed therapeutic partnerships.Supporting Ontario Residents Through Informed Mental Health DecisionsChoosing a therapist is one of the most important steps in beginning a healing and wellness journey. However, many individuals seeking therapy services in Belleville, Ontario and surrounding Hastings County communities report feeling overwhelmed by the number of options available.“Finding the right therapist isn’t just about credentials. It’s about safety, trust, and alignment with your values and experiences,” said Lethicia Foadjo, MSW, RSW, Founder and Clinical Director of LK Psychotherapy & Clinical Services. “We created this guide to empower Ontario residents with practical tools to evaluate therapy providers and access compassionate treatment that truly supports lasting recovery and hope and healing.”The guide offers step-by-step guidance designed to help individuals searching for mental health treatment for anxiety, depression, trauma, and relationship challenges in Belleville, Ontario feel confident in selecting licensed therapists who provide evidence-based care.Comprehensive Therapy Services in Belleville, OntarioLK Psychotherapy & Clinical Services provides comprehensive behavioral health and therapy services in Belleville, Ontario tailored to diverse client needs.Individual Psychotherapy (Ages 12+)The practice offers 60-minute therapy sessions supporting adolescents and adults navigating anxiety disorders, depression, complex trauma, grief, workplace burnout, and identity transitions. Treatment integrates evidence-based approaches including CBT, DBT, somatic therapy, psychodynamic therapy, and trauma-informed care.Couples & Family TherapyCouples and family counseling services in Belleville, Ontario focus on improving communication, strengthening attachment bonds, and healing relational patterns through Emotion-Focused Therapy and systemic therapeutic approaches.Group Therapy and Caregiver SupportTherapeutic group programs address trauma recovery, workplace stress, racial trauma, and interpersonal skills development. Caregiver support services help family members maintain boundaries while supporting loved ones experiencing mental health challenges.Executive Coaching & Organizational ConsultingLK Psychotherapy partners with organizations throughout Ontario to promote trauma-informed workplaces, psychological safety, and employee wellness programs.Clinical Approach Rooted in Evidence-Based and Trauma-Informed CareThe practice delivers integrated mental health care combining psychodynamic therapy, Emotion-Focused Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Internal Family Systems, and somatic nervous system regulation. Services are grounded in anti-oppressive and culturally responsive frameworks designed to support diverse populations across Ontario.“At LK Psychotherapy, we believe therapy should feel collaborative, empowering, and deeply human,” Foadjo said. “Mental wellness requires comprehensive services that recognize both personal experiences and broader social realities affecting emotional health.”Conditions TreatedLK Psychotherapy & Clinical Services treats Belleville, Ontario residents and clients across Hastings County seeking mental health treatment for anxiety, depression, PTSD, complex trauma, attachment challenges, burnout, grief, life transitions, and intergenerational trauma. The practice also supports individuals navigating military-related stress, racial trauma, and acculturation experiences.10 Questions to Ask When Choosing a Therapist in OntarioFinding the right therapist is one of the most important decisions you can make for your mental health. But how do you know who is the right fit? LK Psychotherapy has put together a practical decision-making framework to help individuals in Belleville, Ontario and across the province navigate that choice with confidence. Read the full list of 10 questions to ask before choosing a therapist.Accessible Mental Health Care in Belleville and Across OntarioLK Psychotherapy & Clinical Services emphasizes accessible care through multiple pathways:Direct billing for most major insurance providersSliding-scale payment optionsSecure telehealth therapy across Ontario and AlbertaEvening and weekend therapy appointmentsMultilingual and culturally responsive counseling servicesLocated in Belleville, Ontario, the practice provides mental health care to individuals and families throughout Hastings County, Prince Edward County, and neighboring Ontario communities seeking evidence-based behavioral health treatment.How Ontario Residents Can Get StartedIndividuals searching for therapy services in Belleville, Ontario can schedule a 30-minute consultation through the LK Psychotherapy website. The consultation helps clients explore therapist fit, treatment goals, and recommended care plans while removing common barriers to beginning therapy.“Our goal is to make therapy feel accessible, supportive, and aligned with each client’s healing journey,” Foadjo added. “Everyone deserves compassionate treatment and the opportunity to reclaim their life with dignity and respect.”About LK Psychotherapy & Clinical ServicesFounded in 2021, LK Psychotherapy & Clinical Services is a trauma-informed psychotherapy practice based in Belleville, Ontario, serving adolescents and adults throughout Ontario and Alberta. The practice provides individual therapy, couples and family counseling, group therapy, and organizational consulting through an evidence-based, relational, and culturally responsive approach. LK Psychotherapy is dedicated to supporting individuals and families seeking hope and healing through comprehensive mental health services.Contact InformationFor more information or to schedule a consultation:Lethicia Foadjo, MSW, RSW, Founder and Clinical DirectorWebsite: https://www.lkpsychotherapy.ca Phone: (613) 813-9529Email: hello@lkpsychotherapy.caAddress: 48 Dundas Street West, Suite 2, Belleville, Ontario K8P 1A3

